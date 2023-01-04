New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Stone Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377794/?utm_source=GNW





The global natural stone market is expected to grow from $28.25 billion in 2021 to $30.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The natural stone market is expected to grow to $37.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The natural stones market consists of sales of porphyry, quartzite, basalt, sandstone, flagstone, onyx, serpentine, soapstone, travertine, and dolomitic limestone.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Natural stone is an organic rock that is mined (quarried) from the earth’s surface and is hard and strong enough to be used for building or decorative purposes. Silica is the primary mineral component of natural stone.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the natural stone market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the natural stone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of natural stones are marble, granite, limestone, and others.Marble refers to the metamorphic rock composed of calcite and dolomite.



It is formed by the metamorphism of limestone and is commonly found in mountainous regions.Marble is used to enhance the aesthetic look of home décor and is commonly used in flooring, countertops, fireplace facing, windowsills, wall claddings, table tops, and other decoration applications.



The different construction types include new construction and renovation. The natural stones are distributed through online channel and offline channel and applied in flooring, memorial arts, wall cladding, and other applications.



The increase in the number of constructions projects is driving the growth of the natural stones market.The construction sector refers to the organizations that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures.



Natural stones in construction projects provide permanent natural building materials than other natural building materials, used in flooring, roofing, masonry, paving roads, and as aggregates for concrete.Additionally, natural stones are highly preferred in heavy engineering such as bridges, harbor walls, sea-side walls, ballast for railways, the foundation works, and others due to their strength, durability, and weather-resistance properties.



For instance, according to a report released in June 2021 by Canada’s national statistical office, the investment in building construction rose from $14294 million in April 2019 to $19273 million in 2020. Therefore, the increase in the number of construction projects in the infrastructure sector is expected to propel the growth of the natural stones market going in the coming years.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the natural stones market going forward.Major companies operating in the natural stones sector are focused on technological advancements to strengthen their position.



For instance, in January 2022, Häfele GmbH & Co KG, a Germany-based manufacturer, and supplier of furniture fittings and architectural hardware, introduced Dekton, a commercial surface that incorporates components of metamorphic rocks, sand, soil, and even marine surfaces.It uses super compacting technology to recreate and reimagine these characteristics as natural stone.



Dekton surfaces provide higher resistance to abrasion and ultraviolet (UV) light which prevents them from fading or degrading over time and makes them an ideal surface for high-traffic areas and outdoors.



In October 2019, Polycor Inc, a Canada-based natural stones manufacturer acquired Elliott Stone Company Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Polycor Inc aims to expand its ability in delivering a comprehensive offering of natural stone building products for the hardscapes and masonry industry.



Elliott Stone Company Inc is a US-based natural stones quarrier and fabricator.



The countries covered in the natural stone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The natural stone market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides natural stone market statistics, including natural stone industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a natural stone market share, detailed natural stone market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the natural stone industry. This natural stone market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

