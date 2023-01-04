New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377791/?utm_source=GNW

The global heating equipment market is expected to grow from $34.73 billion in 2021 to $37.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The heating equipment market is expected to grow to $47.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The heating equipment market consists of sales of heat distribution systems, small space heaters, wood and pellet heater and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Heating equipment is a device that generates heat to regulate a space’s temperature using thermal energy.A freestanding stove, fireplace, or non-electric stove are some heating devices intended to generate heat for a room or indoor area.



Heating equipment are also used in laboratories for experiments and other industrial purposes.



Europe was the largest region in the heating equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in the heating equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of heating equipment are heat pumps, furnaces, boilers, unitary heaters, and others.A heat pump is a device that uses electric or mechanical methods to move heat from one location to another.



Heat pumps are used to make the warm space warmer and the cool space cooler by transferring heat from one to the other. The different technologies include water source, and ground source that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.



The growing demand for construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the heating equipment market going forward.The construction sector refers to the organizations that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures.



The growing construction industry uses heating equipment such as heat pumps to provide heating and cooling in large as well as medium-sized buildings.For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada’s national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in April 2021.



Furthermore, in the 2022 US Construction Cost Trends report, the US total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic’s onset. Therefore, growth in the global construction industry is driving the growth of the heating equipment market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the heating equipment market.Major companies operating in the market are using advanced technologies such as machine learning to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2019, Shell, a US-based oil company, and PassivSystems, a UK-based home technology company, launched B-Snug.This new intelligent hybrid heating system prioritises the usage of electric heat pumps over traditional boilers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with PassivSystems’ technology platform and machine learning technology.



B-Snug’s unique features handle a conventional home gas boiler and an air source heat pump in tandem, continuously monitoring the interior’s temperature and local weather predictions to automatically transition between the two as needed.



In June 2021, Enerquip, a US-based manufacturer of sanitary and industrial heating and cooling solutions, acquired American Heating Co. Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Enerquip aims to carry on American Heating Company’s legacy of delivering a high-quality product in an ethical manner. American Heating Co. Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of heating equipment.



The countries covered in the heating equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



