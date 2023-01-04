Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market to Reach $350 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031971/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Network Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.9% CAGR and reach US$150.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security Management segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 21.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Data Management Segment to Record 23.9% CAGR
In the global Data Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$42.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Aricent Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Futurism Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Happiest Minds Technologies
Harman International Industries, Inc.
HCL Technologies Limited
Ilink Systems Inc.
Infosys Limited
Key Innovators
Scalable Systems, Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services
Tech Mahindra Limited
Tieto Corporation
Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
Virtusa Corporation
Wipro Limited
