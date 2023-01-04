New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compact Wheel Loaders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377790/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., and Liugong Machinery Co Ltd.



The global compact wheel loaders market is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The compact wheel loader market is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The compact wheel loaders market consists of sales of buckets, forks, couplers, lifting jibs, rakes, pushers, shovels, augers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Compact wheel loaders are machinery that is used to perform tasks of digging, stockpiling, and materials collecting, transporting, and sorting in different industries.It has a bucket-equipped arm that can drag, scoop, or transport items and move them around.



They are the multifunctional machinery of any fleet, capable of performing various tasks.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the compact wheel loaders market in 2021. The regions covered in the compact wheel loaders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main of types of products in compact wheel loaders market are compact track loaders, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, and wheeled loaders.Compact track loaders are small tracked vehicles that are used for digging and loading material in various locations.



A compact track loader is ideal for operating on soft ground or on projects that require little ground disturbance. It has different operating weights such as less than 6000 kg and more than 6000 kg that are used in construction, ground maintenance, landscaping, mining, forestry and agriculture, and other applications.



The expansion of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the compact wheel loaders market going forward.The construction industry refers to an industrial branch of manufacturing and trade-related operations that includes infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance.



Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.A compact wheel loader makes construction operations safer and more efficient in various applications due to its versatility, which in return reduces operating costs.



For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada’s national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic’s onset. Therefore, the expansion of the construction industry is driving the compact wheel loaders market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the compact wheel loaders market.Major companies operating in the compact wheel loaders market are focused on introducing innovative products to reinforce their position.



For instance, in October 2019, Volvo, a Sweden-based vehicle manufacturer, launched the zero-emissions electric compact wheel loader.The new compact wheel loaders have distinctive features such as zero exhaust emissions, dramatically lower noise levels, and use less energy, consequently lowering energy expenses and improving efficiency.



Furthermore, these little wheeled loaders require less upkeep than their fuel-based counterparts. It is composed of lithium-ion batteries and a single electric motor that powers the hydraulics to propel the machine.



In August 2021, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings (HHIH) Co, a South Korea-based shipbuilding engine and machinery manufacturer, acquired Doosan Infracore for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, HHIH aims to expand its operations in the construction industry along with increasing investments in technology and innovation.



Doosan Infracore is a South Korea-based construction equipment and compact wheel loader manufacturer.



The countries covered in the compact wheel loaders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The countries covered in the compact wheel loaders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

