Global Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market to Reach $168.8 Billion by 2027

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wi-Fi, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.3% CAGR and reach US$93.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bluetooth segment is readjusted to a revised 24.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.3% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.3% and 22.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.
ZigBee Segment to Record 21.4% CAGR
In the global ZigBee segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Abbott Laboratories
Agamatrix
Alivecor
Biotelemetry
Biotronik
Boston Scientific
GE Healthcare
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Ihealth Lab
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Omron
Philips Healthcare (Philips)
Siemens
Stanley Healthcare
Welch Allyn
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bluetooth by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
TABLE 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZigBee by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for ZigBee by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Connectivity Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Connectivity
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes & Home
Care Settings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Stationary Medical
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Implantable Medical
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Medical Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other
Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Nursing
Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Stationary
Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Wearable Medical
Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
ZigBee and Other Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use -
Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and
Hospitals & Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type -
Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
ZigBee and Other Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use -
Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and
Hospitals & Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type -
Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Other Connectivity
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Connectivity Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
ZigBee and Other Connectivity Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use -
Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and
Hospitals & Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Nursing Homes & Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type -
Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices,
Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Medical Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Stationary Medical Devices, Implantable Medical
Devices, Wearable Medical Devices and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices Market to Reach $168.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Medical Devices estimated at US$33. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.
