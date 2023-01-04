Global Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031948/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Connectivity Integrated Circuits segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Internet of Things (IoT) Chip market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Sensors Segment to Record 14.1% CAGR



In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -

Analog Devices Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Invensense Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031948/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Processors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Connectivity Integrated Circuits by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity Integrated

Circuits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Memory Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Memory Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Logic Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Building Automation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI &

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI & Retail by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Processors,

Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory Devices and

Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building Automation,

Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: UK 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type -

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building

Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses,

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type -

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building

Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses,

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type -

Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Memory

Devices and Logic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Chip by Hardware Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Processors, Connectivity Integrated Circuits,

Sensors, Memory Devices and Logic Devices for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Building

Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Chip by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building Automation, Industrial, Other End-Uses,

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, BFSI & Retail and Healthcare

for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031948/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________