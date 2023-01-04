Global Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031948/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Connectivity Integrated Circuits segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) Chip market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Sensors Segment to Record 14.1% CAGR
In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -
Analog Devices Inc.
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
Intel Corporation
Invensense Inc.
Mediatek Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA
NXP Semiconductors NV
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
STMicroelectronics NV
Texas Instruments Incorporated
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Internet of Things (IoT) Chip - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
