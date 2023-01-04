Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign has published a case report from the TOP FUSION study in a scientific journal

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 4, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has published the first case report on a patient that underwent spinal fusion surgery with OssDsign Catalyst in the TOP FUSION study. The article is published in the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research and shows a complete spinal fusion six months after the surgery.



The case report describes that spinal fusion was initiated already three months after the procedure and that complete fusion was achieved after six months. The report also shows pain relief and improved mobility for the patient.

“The treatment results reported in this first case report for OssDsign Catalyst are in line with previously reported preclinical results, further strengthening the market potential for our portfolio company’s unique synthetic bone graft," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign, including indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 percent.

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next-generation bone replacement products. Based on cutting-edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities and thereby improve the clinical outcome in a wide range of orthopedic areas with high medical needs. With a product portfolio consisting of patient-specific implants for cranial surgeries and an off-the-shelf synthetic bone graft for spine surgeries, OssDsign gives back patients the life they deserve. The company has a strong commercial presence in the US, Europe and selected Asian countries. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

