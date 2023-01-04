Bel Fuse to Participate in Needham Growth Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced the following conference participation:



What: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference When: January 10 - Presentation at 9:30 AM with meetings throughout the day Where: Lotte New York Palace hotel, New York, New York Who: Farouq Tuweiq, CFO Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339