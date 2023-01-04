NJM Contributes $100,000 toward Hunger Relief Across Mid-Atlantic Region

West Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJM Insurance Group today announced a $100,000 donation to benefit hunger relief efforts across the Mid-Atlantic region. This contribution is part of the Company’s yearlong commitment to supporting communities through donations totaling more than $2 million in 2022.

NJM’s support of communities is rooted in a culture of purpose-driven service. The Company directs charitable contributions toward organizations that support arts and culture, health, community assistance, safety, and financial literacy. Other areas of focus include education and enrichment and revitalization programs such as those offered by social service organizations and food banks.

“NJM is a service organization working on behalf of our policyholders and the communities in which they live and work,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO. “We partner with nonprofits and organizations dedicated to delivering needed resources that can positively impact lives, and we are privileged to support these causes throughout the region.”

NJM’s $100,000 donation will be distributed among 20 organizations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The full list includes:

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Ohio

Arm In Arm Inc, New Jersey

Bucks County Opportunity Council, Pennsylvania

Cathedral Kitchen, New Jersey

Community Food Bank of NJ, New Jersey

Connecticut Foodshare, Connecticut

Food Bank of South Jersey, New Jersey

Fullfill Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, New Jersey

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Pennsylvania

Human Needs Food Pantry, New Jersey

Jewish Family & Children’s Service (Greater Mercer), New Jersey

Manna Food Center, Maryland

Meals On Wheels of Mercer County Inc., New Jersey

Mercer Street Friends, New Jersey

NORWESCAP, New Jersey

Nourish NJ, New Jersey

Philabundance, Pennsylvania

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, New Jersey

St. Vincent de Paul Society, New Jersey

TASK, New Jersey

"We are thankful for NJM’s generous donation to help fight food insecurity in our communities,” said Loree D. Jones Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Philabundance. “Partnerships like this help Philabundance serve nutritious food to more than 135,000 people each week -- an astounding one-third of whom are children. We know that fighting hunger requires all hands-on deck and NJM’s donation to fight hunger is an example of that.”

NJM’s philanthropic efforts extend far beyond its charitable donations. The Company’s employee engagement activities, including food and clothing drives, provide opportunities to connect and give back to communities. In addition, NJM's Matching Donation Program provided more than $50,000 in 2022 to a variety of organizations. Community service programs offer employees opportunities to attend community outreach events and volunteer their time and talents, including membership on multiple nonprofit committees and boards.

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers. One of the Company's core values is to support the communities it's privileged to serve, a value exercised through year-round employee volunteer efforts at local nonprofits and a formal corporate giving program. NJM operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.