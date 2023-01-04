New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Temporary Power Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377785/?utm_source=GNW





The global temporary power market is expected to grow from $4.89 billion in 2021 to $5.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The temporary power market is expected to reach $8.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%.



The temporary power market includes revenues earned by entities by using temporary power for irrigation systems, building illumination, site trailers services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Temporary power refers to the service built to provide electricity during construction or restoration operations.The primary purpose of temporary electricity is to ensure that the site continues operating even when no utility power is available.



It is used in plants and buildings during building illumination, job-site trailers work, irrigation facilities, and to control other devices.



North America was the largest region in the temporary power market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the temporary power market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values—that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The increasing construction activity is expected to propel the growth of the temporary power market.The construction industry refers to an industrial branch of manufacturing and trade-related operations that includes infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance.



Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.A temporary power supply will assist the user in obtaining utilities such as electricity and/or water for construction or building activities.



For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada’s national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic’s onset. Therefore, the increasing construction activity is driving the temporary power market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the temporary power market.Major companies operating in the temporary power sector are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in September 2021, EcoFlow, a US-based developer and manufacturer of eco-friendly and affordable portable power stations, launched the DELTA mini–Portable Power Station.The DELTA mini can charge up to 12 devices at the same time via USB, DC, and AC outlets.



With a robust 1400W rated output, it can power 90% of gadgets and appliances, such as band saws, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, microwaves, and others.It can even support 1800W products with the X-Boost technology.



The portable power station has a capacity of 882Wh.



In September 2020, Southwire, a US-based manufacturer of building wire and utility cable company, acquired Construction Electrical Products (CEP) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to help the company expand and get closer to its goal of being generationally sustainable for at least the next 100 years.



Construction Electrical Products (CEP) is a US-based company that provides temporary power services.



The countries covered in the temporary power market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



