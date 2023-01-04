Pumpkin Seed Protein Market will reach to USD 1,162 thousand by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pumpkin seed protein market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pumpkin seed protein market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/pumpkin-seed-protein-market/261/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global pumpkin seed protein market are Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Qiaqia Food, Rizhao Golden Nut, Pumpkin Seeds India, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Jinsheng Cereals & Oils, True Elements, AKS-NEV, Giant Snacks, Howard Dill Enterprises, Meridian Foods, Nature’S Harvest & Geniuscentral, Prana among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pumpkin seed protein market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Pumpkin seeds protein is a plant-based protein. It is primarily produced from pumpkin seeds and can be eaten either roasted or raw. The first step in the process to extract the protein is to heat and dry the pumpkin seeds to remove moisture (roasted). Then, they are milled to remove the fiber content and leave only the proteins (raw). Athletes looking to gain muscle mass while avoiding animal products like meat and dairy frequently use pumpkin seed protein because of its great amino acid profile and high concentration of BCAAs. The pumpkin seed oil has a number of important health advantages and is known to alleviate a number of physical diseases, such as depression and issues with the prostate and bladder. Pumpkin seeds offer a remedy for the busy lifestyles consumers have embraced at work. Particularly throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific area, there has been an increasing trend and desire for Mexican food, such as tacos, tortillas, salsa, chilaquiles, etc. Additionally, the main component in the majority of Mexican dishes is pumpkin seeds. This one element aids and contributes to growing pumpkin seed demand.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/261

Scope of Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Qiaqia Food, Rizhao Golden Nut, Pumpkin Seeds India, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Jinsheng Cereals & Oils, True Elements, AKS-NEV, Giant Snacks, Howard Dill Enterprises, Meridian Foods, Nature’S Harvest & Geniuscentral, Prana among other

Segmentation Analysis

The pumpkin seed oil segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is pumpkin seed oil, pumpkin seed powder, and pumpkin seed extracts. The pumpkin seed oil segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Pumpkin seed oil is used to treat burns, and oil capsules are used to encourage regular urine. Pumpkin seeds are beneficial for controlling diabetes, sleep, heart, and liver health in addition to having anti-inflammatory qualities. As a result, the pumpkin seeds market used medicinally is a substantial and rapidly growing industry. Strong market demand for roasted and spiced pumpkin seeds as a healthier alternative to snack foods is being driven by an increase in health-conscious consumers.

The food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is pharmaceutical, food & beverages, animal feed & pet feed, and cosmetic & personal care products. The food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Raw, organic, black heritage pumpkin seeds or fresh, organic, vivid green pumpkin seeds have more nutrients than salted, roasted, or pesticide-treated varieties. The expanding demand for bio-oil made from natural components is another important factor driving the pumpkin seed sector.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pumpkin seed protein include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Growing health consciousness and increased demand for high-end food and oil products are the primary market drivers for pumpkin seeds protein. Since they are full of minerals like zinc and offer many health benefits, pumpkin seeds are recognized as superfoods. The United States is the largest importer of pumpkins, while Mexico is the top provider of pumpkins to the country. The top exporters to the US are New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and Guatemala. However, a strong domestic economy produces fluctuations in imports from foreign countries.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pumpkin seed protein market size was valued at USD 5,187 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6,319 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2023 to 2030. Germany, a significant player in the worldwide cosmetic industry, can be characterized as a developing business sector because pumpkin seeds are one of the primary ingredients in many cosmetic goods.

China

China’s pumpkin seed protein market size was valued at USD 8,217 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10,654 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2023 to 2030. China's market for pumpkin seed protein is developing consistently. Despite producing over half of the world's pumpkins, China eats most of its own production. Numerous vegetable programs launched by the Chinese government to promote production are promoting the market's growth in this region.

India

India's pumpkin seed protein market size was valued at USD 7,221 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9,076 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2023 to 2030. In the Asia Pacific region, India is the primary producer of pumpkin and pumpkin seeds. During the forecast period, new product debuts and rising market trends, such as the rise in vegan populations, are expected to boost the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the pumpkin seed protein market is mainly driven owing to the increasing usage of seeds for snacking, favorable prices for growers, increasing usage of pumpkins in restaurant dishes, and increasing awareness about the nutritional value of pumpkins.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/261/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Organic Milk Products Market Size By Product Type (Organic Full Fat Milk, Standard Organic Milk, Low Fat Organic Milk, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/organic-milk-products-market/358

Synthetic Food Colors Market Size By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel, and Emulsion), By Solubility (Water, Dye, and Oil), By Application (Processed food products, Beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages, and Alcoholic beverages), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/synthetic-food-colors-market/330

Packaged Foods Testing Market Size By Material (Plastic, Metal Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Wood, and Others), By Testing (Physical, Chemical and Microbiological), By Packaging Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemical and Fertilizers, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Industrial), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/packaged-foods-testing-market/327

Gummy Vitamins Market Size By Type (Multivitamin and Single Vitamin), By Source (Plant and Animal), By End-User (Food Supplement, Weight Gain, Vitamin Deficiency, Immunity Strength and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/gummy-vitamins-market/309

Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Size By Product Type (Minerals, Carotenoids, Eubiotics, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzyme, Fish Oil & Lipid and Others), By Application (Veterinarians, Animal Food Manufacturers, Farms, Households and Others), By Species (Pet, Ruminant, Swine, Poultry and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/animal-nutrition-chemicals-market/268

Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Size By Product (Pumpkin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Powder, and Pumpkin Seed Extracts), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed & Pet Feed, and Cosmetic & Personal Care Products), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pumpkin-seed-protein-market/261

Potato Fiber Market Size By Product Type (Insoluble Fiber and Soluble Fiber), By Application (Meat Products, Baked Goods, Bread, Health Foods, Extrudates, and Doughs), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/potato-fiber-market/259

Oat-Based Snacks Market Size By Product (Oat-Based Bakery and Bars and Oat-Based Savory), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/oat-based-snacks-market/245

Coconut Candy Market Size By Product (Chocolate Coconut Candy and Non-Cholate Coconut Candy), By Category (Sugar-Free and Convectional), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/coconut-candy-market/236