Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global bifold doors market is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $10.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The bifold doors market is expected to reach $11.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The bifold doors market consists of sales of external bifold doors frame and internal bifold doors frame, door guide, hinges, lockset.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Bifold doors are sliding doors that are constructed using a number of panels that fold in or out to open up space.Bi-fold doors are used to connect the establishment rooms to a shared outside area, such as the garden or the main entrance.



These doors can also be used to divide space between rooms or within the same room.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bifold doors market in 2021. The regions covered in the bifold doors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of bifold doors are french doors, sliding pocket doors, and sliding patio doors.A french door is a door with rectangular glass panes extending the entire length of the door.



These doors are both interior and exterior.French doors are widely used to connect two rooms, such as a living room and dining room, and to access balconies, patios, and gardens.



They combine a stable door’s strength and durability with a glass door’s visual attractiveness.It uses various materials such as wood, metal, glass, vinyl, fiberglass, and others, that are applied in interior doors and exterior doors.



The different end users include residential, and non-residential.



The growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the bifold doors market going forward.The construction industry refers to an industrial branch of manufacturing and trade-related operations that includes infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance.



Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.These building activities are increasing the need for bifold doors, which provide dependable home renovation and greater safety for residential and non-residential structures such as schools, universities, offices, and government buildings.



For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada’s national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic’s onset. Therefore, the growth in the construction industry is driving the bifold doors market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bifold doors market.Major companies operating in the bifold doors sector are focused on innovative products to reinforce their position.



For instance, in September 2021, Sheerline, a UK-based manufacturing company that provides aluminum windows, doors, bi-folds, and roof lanterns, launched the Prestige bi-folds.In comparison to comparable aluminum bi-folds that use polyamide thermal breaks, it is equipped with Sheerline’s multi-chambered Thermlock technology, which guarantees improved thermal performance.



The innovative series of bi-fold doors from Sheerline Prestige integrates innovation, sustainability, aesthetics, and security.



In March 2022, Inwido, a Sweden-based company that provides wood-based window and door solutions, acquired a majority stake in Dekko Windows System for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Inwido aimed to strengthen its presence in Europe by providing a solid product portfolio of windows and doors.



Dekko Windows System is a UK-based company that manufactures windows and doors, entrance and bi-folding doors, PVC patio doors, aluminum, and composite materials.



The countries covered in the bifold doors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The bifold doors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bifold doors market statistics, including bifold doors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bifold doors market share, detailed bifold doors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bifold doors industry. This bifold doors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

