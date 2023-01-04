New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377777/?utm_source=GNW

The global agri natural enemy pest control market is expected to grow from $16.31 billion in 2021 to $17.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The agri natural enemy pest control market is expected to reach $22.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The agri natural enemy pest control market includes revenues earned by entities by providing biological control management, crop protection management and mixed cropping services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Agri-natural enemy pest control refers to the process of controlling a pest.It is a procedure that uses bio-pesticides to manage all conventional pesticide residues, giving protection from harmful insects that might damage agricultural products and cause soil degradation.



This includes predators, parasiticides, bacteria, and worms, which swallow their prey resulting in sudden death.



North America was the largest region in the agri natural enemy pest control market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main natural enemy service type in agri natural enemy pest control are importation, augmentation, and conservation.Importation is known as classical biological control, defined as the intentional introduction of an exotic natural enemy to suppress the abundance or activity of an undesirable species.



The different control agent used are predators, parasitoids, pathogens, bacteria, fungi, oomycota, and competitors, that are applied by ant control, beetle control, bird control, insects control, mosquitoes and flies control, and rat and rodent control.



Change in land use and the effects of climate change is expected to propel the agri-natural enemy pest control market.Climate change refers to long-term changes in temperature and weather patterns.



These variations could be natural, such as shifts in the solar cycle.Land changes cause climate change because emissions are created by changes in land use, such as cutting forests to make a place for farmland.



Due to this change in land use and climate change, there is a depletion of land, resulting in the shortage of crops, thus increasing the demand for agri-natural enemy pest control to enhance the life and quality of food and soil.For instance, In August 2019, according to the World Resource Institute, agriculture, forestry, and other land use accounted for approximately 23% of global human-caused greenhouse gas.



Land use change drives these emissions, with agriculture, peatland destruction, and other land-based sources accounting for 44% of recent human-driven methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Furthermore, according to the 2020 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, agriculture, forestry, and other land use (AFOLU) activities accounted for approximately 13% of CO2 emissions, 44% of methane (CH4) emissions, and 81% of nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from human activities globally. Therefore, change in land use, and the effects of climate change will drive the agri-natural enemy pest control market



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the agri-natural enemy pest control market.Major market players are developing innovative agri natural enemy pest control products, such as active insecticide ingredients, to sustain their position in the agri-natural enemy pest control market.



For instance, in November 2020, Syngenta, a Switzerland-based company engaged in agricultural science and technology, particularly seeds and pesticides, launched Spiropidion, a new insecticide active ingredient.It is an innovative insect control technology that will assist farmers in effectively and sustainably protecting their crops from destructive sucking pests.



Spiropidion is used to defend various crops from some of the most devastating and difficult-to-control sucking pests.Spiropidion is non-toxic to pollinators and beneficial insects, giving farmers a valuable new tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs.



Spiropidion results from chemistry-driven innovation inside a rare class of insecticides that aid crops from within, protecting the complete plant body.



In May 2021, Anticimex, a Sweden-based company engaged in modern pest control, acquired Palmera Junior for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Anticimex steps forward in its global expansion strategy.



Palmera Junior is the region’s leading pest control company, with an impressive track record of growth.Anticimex will continue to grow the company and business in Colombia and beyond with its strong local management.



Palmera Junior is a Columbia-based company engaged in agri-natural enemy pest control, extermination, and related services.



The countries covered in the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The agri natural enemy pest control market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agri natural enemy pest control market statistics, including agri natural enemy pest control industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a agri natural enemy pest control market share, detailed agri natural enemy pest control market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agri natural enemy pest control industry. This agri natural enemy pest control market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

