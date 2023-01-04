Ahmed Smith Joins Blue Mountain Community Management As Business Development Manager

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain Community Management (BMCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services in the Portland Metro, Seattle, and Salem areas, is pleased to announce that Ahmed Smith has joined the company as Business Development Manager. In his new role, Smith will create business plans designed to generate increased revenue and brand loyalty while improving customer satisfaction. He will also work with team members and BMCM leadership to create and implement effective strategies for the sale of value-added services to new and existing clients.

Smith joins BMCM with comprehensive expertise in all facets of lead generation and business development. He previously served as a business development representative and sales development team lead, respectively, with two firms in the Portland area. Smith is also an experienced technical recruiter in the IT sector.

“Ahmed brings a solid mix of relevant experience and the ability to forge long-term relationships and partnerships,” said Associa Regional Sales Director Georgie Zuppa, CMCA®, AMS®. “His demonstrated ability to work effectively with clients and team members will go a long way in helping our clients maximize and achieve their long-term goals and objectives."

