Global Gamification in Education Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gamification in Education Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031663/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.8% CAGR
The Gamification in Education market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.9% and 24.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Bluerabbit
Bunchball
Ck-12
Classcraft Studios
Cognizant
D2L Corporation
Fundamentor
Google
Kahoot!
Kuato Studios
MPS Interactive Systems
NIIT Ltd
Recurrence Inc
Top Hat
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031663/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Gamification in Education - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Academic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corporate Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Corporate Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Gamification in Education Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in Education
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in Education
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic
and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Gamification in Education by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Gamification in Education
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gamification in Education by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gamification in
Education by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification
in Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic
and Corporate Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification
in Education by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Academic and Corporate Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gamification in Education by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gamification in
Education by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gamification
in Education by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gamification in Education Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gamification in Education by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gamification in
Education by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gamification in Education by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gamification in
Education by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gamification in
Education by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gamification in Education by End-Use - Academic and
Corporate Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gamification in
Education by End-Use - Academic and Corporate Training Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031663/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Gamification in Education Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gamification in Education estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 27.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gamification in Education Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031663/?utm_source=GNW