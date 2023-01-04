Bosch Shares Findings of Tech Compass 2023

Trust in technology: 76% of Americans believe technology has made the world a better place

Climate action: Three-fourths of U.S. respondents believe climate engineering and biotechnology have the greatest sustainability impact

Prepared for change: 81% of Americans believe the U.S. is prepared for rapid advancements in technology

Virtual automotive retail: 33% of respondents are receptive to buying a car in the metaverse.

Las Vegas, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LAS VEGAS – As new innovations emerge to address systemic global topics such as sustainability, energy independence and safety, questions arise regarding which technologies are the most impactful, cost-effective, and realistic. The results of the annual 2023 Bosch Tech Compass, a survey highlighting consumer technology sentiment, arrived at an ideal time.

The 2023 Bosch Tech Compass results show 76% of Americans believe technology has made the world a better place, slightly higher than the average global response. They highlight safety and better health as the top two areas of improvement. Most Americans also identified AI and automated driving as two of the most influential technologies in the future.

The annual Tech Compass provides a pulse check on tech sentiment by surveying 11,000 global consumers in seven countries on a range of topics, including: the positive and problem-solving ability of technology, its impact on the environment, the future of technology and its economic benefits.

“As a technology leader, we believe it is imperative to take responsibility for people, the environment, and society – especially in times of fundamental change, as we’re experiencing now,” said Mike Mansuetti, president, Bosch in North America. “Technology and sustainability are at the core of everything we do at Bosch and understanding consumer point of view helps guide our mission.”

Prepared for Advancement

Seventy-one percent of respondents globally consider their countries to be well equipped to deal with accelerating technological change. U.S. sentiment was much higher with 81% indicating they are confident in the country’s ability to handle and embrace the rapid development of new technology.

Battling Climate Change

Of global respondents, 83% said they agree with the statement that “future technological progress will be key to combating climate change.” This is an increase of 7 points over 2022 results. In the U.S., 77% of respondents agreed with that statement and believe climate engineering and biotechnology have the greatest impact on driving future sustainability initiatives.

At least three out of four respondents globally believe that the more a company focuses on sustainable technologies, the more economic success it will have in the future.

Energy Sources

As various regions of the world shift to renewable energy, Americans would like to see more investment in solar (61%), wind (43%) and water (37%). Of all global respondents, Americans have the highest belief that oil (21%), and gas (24%) continue to serve as valuable sources of energy.

Metaverse, foreign language and time travel

The Tech Compass also includes insights on lifestyle, such as willingness to buy vehicles in the metaverse, embedding foreign language capability in human brains and time travel. Survey respondents in China have the highest interest (75%) in automotive retail joining the metaverse, while only one-third of U.S. respondents were interested. Seventy percent of Americans are interested in having a foreign language of their choice embedded in their brain and more than half are interested in traveling back in time.

“This year’s survey results saw an increased trust in technology and belief that technology is essential for sustainability,” Mansuetti said. “As an industry, we still have a long way to go, but a sustainable way of life is Bosch’s clear vision, and we will be part of the solution. Today, companies shouldn’t have to choose between being profitable and doing what’s best for the planet. Both are quite possible.”

Survey Methodology

People over age 18 in seven countries (Brazil, China, Germany, France, India, the U.K., and the U.S.) were polled online on behalf of Robert Bosch GmbH in September 2022. In Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, 1,000 people were polled per country; in Brazil, China, India, and the U.S., it was 2,000 people each. The random samples are representative of their respective countries in terms of region, gender, and age (Brazil, Germany, France, U.K., U.S.: 18 to 69 years / China, India: 18 to 59 years).

Click here to view the complete 2023 Bosch Tech Compass.

*To make the survey easier to read and interpret, it compares the global average figures for 2023, which are based on 7 countries, with the global average figures for 2022, which are based on 5 countries. Taking the same 5 countries from the Bosch Tech Compass 2022 as the basis for calculating the global average figure for 2023 yielded a similar result.



Bosch at CES 2023:

PRESS CONFERENCE: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 8:00 to 8:45 a.m. (PST) with Dr. Tanja Rückert, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, and Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America, in Ballroom F, Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, South Convention Center, Level 2, as well as livestreamed on the Bosch Media Service.

from 8:00 to 8:45 a.m. (PST) with Dr. Tanja Rückert, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, and Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America, in Ballroom F, Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, as well as on the Bosch Media Service. BOOTH: January 5 – 8, 2023 , in the Central Hall, booth #16115.

, in the Central Hall, booth #16115. Live driving experience : Fusion of digital cockpit technologies and advanced driver assistance systems domains: January 5 – 8, 2023 , LVCC, Central Hall, Central Plaza.

, LVCC, Central Hall, Central Plaza. FOLLOW the Bosch CES 2023 highlights on Twitter: #BoschCES.

the Bosch CES 2023 highlights on Twitter: PANEL “Industrial Transformation with Robots Powered by AI” on Thursday, January 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m., Las Vegas Convention Center

West / W216-218, session with Zico Kolter, Chief Scientist of AI at Bosch.

Attachment