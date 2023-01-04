New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377821/?utm_source=GNW





The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Virtual Power Plants are Gaining Importance in the Power Distribution Sector



Electricity supply and demand must be matched, and any imbalance between them can disrupt the frequency and affect power quality, causing power outages and other problems. In the past, power companies adjusted supply by controlling thermal and hydroelectric power generation based on precise calculations. However, as renewable energies such as solar and wind power generation, which are difficult to control, become the main source of power, the challenge is to secure the capability to adjust these sources. With this background, virtual power plants (VPPs) are attracting attention. The VPP bundles and remotely controls distributed power resources such as solar power generation facilities, storage batteries, and electric vehicles owned by consumers. VPPs are also expected to further enhance disaster resilience.





VPPs connect large storage batteries via a network to not only renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power generation, but also distributed energy resources such as private power generation facilities of consumers in buildings and factories, as well as fuel cells, and aggregate, control, and remotely integrate and manage them using IoT. Energy supply and demand optimization technology stabilises the power of the entire network and controls surpluses, allowing the system to function as a power plant, supplying power to other consumers and the network in an emergency.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the virtual power plant (VPP) market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the virtual power plant (VPP) market?



• How will each virtual power plant (VPP) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each virtual power plant (VPP) submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading virtual power plant (VPP) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the virtual power plant (VPP) projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of virtual power plant (VPP) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the virtual power plant (VPP) market?



• Where is the virtual power plant (VPP) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the virtual power plant (VPP) market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 347-page report provides 158 tables and 199 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the virtual power plant (VPP) market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising virtual power plant (VPP) prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Component



• Energy Generation Technology



• Energy Storage Technologies



• Information Communication Technology (ICT)





Market Segment by End-User



• Industrial VPP



• Commercial VPP



• Residential VPP



• Other End-User





Market Segment by Information Communication Technology (ICT)



• Energy Management Systems (EMS)



• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)



• Distribution Management System (DMS)



• Smart Meters



• Other Information Communication Technology (ICT)





Market Segment by Energy Generation Technology



• Wind Based Energy Generation



• Small Hydro-Plants



• Solar Production



• Combined Heat and Power (CHP)



• Small Power Plants



• Other Energy Generation Technology





Market Segment by Energy Generation Technology



• Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)



• Supercapacitor Energy Storage (SCES)



• Super Conductor Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)



• Hydraulic Pumped Energy Storage (HPES)



• Flywheel Energy Storage (FWES)



• Other Energy Storage Technology





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• ABB Ltd.



• AGL Energy Ltd



• AutoGrid



• Blue Pillar



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Enel S.P.A



• Enernoc, Inc.



• General Electric Company



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• International Business Machines Corporation



• Next Kraftwerke



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Schneider Electric SE



• Siemens AG



• Toshiba Corporation





Overall world revenue for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$520.7 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 340+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for component, end-user, Information communication technology (ICT), energy generation technology, energy generation technology and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2023 to 2033.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377821/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________