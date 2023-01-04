DEADLINE ALERT for FXLV, AFRM, SGLY, TWST: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)

Class Period: July 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was unsustainable

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – December 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Affirm’s BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Jie’s true educational background, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, CCC, which failed after reporting massive losses; (2) material related party transactions with SOS and Rich Trading; (3) Director John Levy’s prior tenure from January 2013 through December 2016 as a director of CCC which failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and ultimately was subject to a United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST)

Class Period: December 13, 2019 – November 14, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) overstated the commercial viability of Twist’s synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company’s true financial condition and prospects; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

