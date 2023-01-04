Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2023
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
- 14,186 shares
- € 39,036.02
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 588
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,215 shares for € 494,981.52
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,900 shares for € 431,348.79
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 10,871 shares
- € 102,668.75
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 510
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 421
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,040 shares for € 416,738.04
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,755 shares for € 442,274.69
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|TOTAL
|588
|29,215
|494,981.52
|447
|25,900
|431,348.79
|01/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|9
|350
|7,847.00
|04/07/2022
|4
|75
|1,690.50
|4
|101
|2,302.80
|05/07/2022
|7
|183
|4,036.98
|2
|2
|45.16
|06/07/2022
|1
|1
|22.55
|4
|90
|2,034.00
|07/07/2022
|11
|401
|8,998.44
|1
|1
|22.75
|08/07/2022
|2
|101
|2,242.20
|1
|1
|22.30
|11/07/2022
|5
|144
|3,147.84
|1
|100
|2,200.00
|12/07/2022
|1
|49
|1,041.25
|-
|-
|-
|13/07/2022
|3
|51
|1,096.50
|1
|1
|21.50
|14/07/2022
|4
|200
|4,216.00
|1
|2
|42.80
|15/07/2022
|2
|51
|1,071.00
|4
|187
|3,977.49
|19/07/2022
|5
|250
|5,320.00
|1
|62
|1,326.80
|20/07/2022
|2
|100
|2,095.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/07/2022
|4
|201
|4,247.13
|9
|271
|5,785.85
|22/07/2022
|3
|157
|3,275.02
|1
|5
|106.00
|25/07/2022
|1
|1
|21.15
|5
|196
|4,165.00
|26/07/2022
|2
|51
|1,066.41
|2
|29
|622.05
|27/07/2022
|1
|1
|21.05
|4
|101
|2,141.20
|28/07/2022
|2
|93
|1,935.33
|4
|92
|1,968.80
|29/07/2022
|5
|200
|4,110.00
|4
|100
|2,080.00
|01/08/2022
|3
|101
|2,090.70
|8
|301
|6,381.20
|02/08/2022
|9
|151
|3,110.60
|1
|1
|20.80
|03/08/2022
|2
|50
|1,020.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/08/2022
|4
|100
|2,015.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/08/2022
|3
|150
|3,004.50
|2
|20
|412.00
|09/08/2022
|1
|50
|990.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/08/2022
|4
|97
|1,940.00
|9
|201
|4,080.30
|11/08/2022
|2
|5
|100.15
|2
|101
|2,060.40
|12/08/2022
|3
|100
|2,010.00
|6
|300
|6,180.00
|15/08/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|100
|2,100.00
|16/08/2022
|4
|151
|3,113.62
|6
|101
|2,121.00
|17/08/2022
|3
|201
|4,170.75
|13
|355
|7,476.30
|18/08/2022
|2
|100
|2,070.00
|3
|40
|840.00
|19/08/2022
|12
|521
|10,638.82
|3
|38
|794.20
|22/08/2022
|1
|100
|2,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/08/2022
|5
|200
|4,010.00
|1
|24
|487.20
|24/08/2022
|3
|271
|5,411.87
|7
|262
|5,279.30
|25/08/2022
|3
|102
|2,040.00
|14
|421
|8,689.44
|26/08/2022
|12
|849
|17,115.84
|-
|-
|-
|29/08/2022
|4
|200
|3,980.00
|-
|-
|-
|30/08/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|73
|1,481.90
|31/08/2022
|3
|107
|2,129.30
|9
|261
|5,259.15
|01/09/2022
|8
|515
|10,099.15
|6
|151
|3,035.10
|05/09/2022
|5
|600
|11,634.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|13
|728
|14,283.36
|07/09/2022
|2
|300
|5,835.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/09/2022
|4
|171
|3,332.79
|5
|400
|7,900.00
|12/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|16
|774
|15,874.74
|13/09/2022
|5
|128
|2,648.32
|13
|643
|13,509.43
|14/09/2022
|6
|452
|9,397.08
|-
|-
|-
|15/09/2022
|11
|820
|16,613.20
|1
|2
|42.00
|16/09/2022
|3
|120
|2,400.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/09/2022
|13
|530
|10,414.50
|-
|-
|-
|20/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|80
|1,568.00
|21/09/2022
|25
|1,781
|29,190.59
|1
|1
|17.30
|22/09/2022
|6
|490
|6,992.30
|-
|-
|-
|23/09/2022
|2
|100
|1,400.00
|5
|300
|4,290.00
|26/09/2022
|7
|400
|5,632.00
|1
|100
|1,460.00
|28/09/2022
|3
|201
|2,763.75
|5
|931
|13,285.37
|29/09/2022
|5
|300
|4,236.00
|2
|200
|2,920.00
|30/09/2022
|1
|1
|14.20
|4
|161
|2,286.20
|03/10/2022
|1
|100
|1,420.00
|1
|1
|14.30
|04/10/2022
|1
|1
|14.10
|7
|1,062
|15,335.28
|05/10/2022
|6
|450
|6,457.50
|1
|1
|14.80
|06/10/2022
|12
|201
|2,854.20
|15
|1,530
|23,057.10
|07/10/2022
|18
|1,141
|17,423.07
|8
|401
|6,283.67
|10/10/2022
|16
|719
|11,058.22
|2
|134
|2,103.80
|11/10/2022
|14
|273
|4,212.39
|-
|-
|-
|12/10/2022
|12
|261
|3,972.42
|1
|1
|15.30
|13/10/2022
|5
|331
|4,928.59
|3
|71
|1,079.20
|14/10/2022
|4
|102
|1,530.00
|17
|2,136
|33,236.16
|17/10/2022
|2
|133
|2,101.40
|5
|271
|4,417.30
|18/10/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|479
|7,893.92
|19/10/2022
|9
|721
|11,809.98
|1
|1
|16.60
|20/10/2022
|2
|120
|1,944.00
|9
|601
|9,922.51
|21/10/2022
|5
|540
|8,877.60
|1
|1
|16.70
|24/10/2022
|10
|867
|14,019.39
|3
|212
|3,540.40
|25/10/2022
|1
|120
|1,920.00
|1
|1
|16.30
|26/10/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|16.20
|27/10/2022
|3
|171
|2,713.77
|1
|1
|16.02
|28/10/2022
|7
|310
|4,839.10
|-
|-
|-
|31/10/2022
|1
|120
|1,848.00
|2
|6
|94.20
|01/11/2022
|5
|200
|3,100.00
|4
|194
|3,057.44
|02/11/2022
|17
|355
|5,538.00
|1
|4
|63.60
|03/11/2022
|23
|675
|10,239.75
|1
|1
|15.50
|04/11/2022
|2
|200
|2,964.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/11/2022
|6
|300
|4,413.00
|3
|106
|1,600.60
|08/11/2022
|7
|362
|5,321.40
|2
|300
|4,470.00
|09/11/2022
|2
|238
|3,462.90
|1
|100
|1,460.00
|10/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|15
|1,800
|26,928.00
|11/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|3,100.00
|14/11/2022
|13
|500
|7,520.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/11/2022
|4
|205
|3,064.75
|1
|1
|15.20
|16/11/2022
|4
|201
|2,994.90
|10
|966
|14,866.74
|17/11/2022
|16
|658
|10,027.92
|3
|205
|3,198.00
|18/11/2022
|8
|553
|8,510.67
|1
|55
|863.50
|21/11/2022
|5
|319
|4,845.61
|-
|-
|-
|22/11/2022
|5
|152
|2,295.20
|5
|556
|8,651.36
|23/11/2022
|6
|470
|7,252.10
|1
|11
|173.80
|24/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|200
|3,140.00
|25/11/2022
|5
|241
|3,735.50
|4
|16
|252.80
|28/11/2022
|4
|420
|6,472.20
|1
|24
|376.80
|29/11/2022
|5
|303
|4,657.11
|8
|521
|8,080.71
|30/11/2022
|8
|446
|6,832.72
|1
|50
|783.00
|01/12/2022
|1
|100
|1,512.00
|4
|350
|5,369.00
|02/12/2022
|4
|351
|5,286.06
|2
|25
|385.00
|05/12/2022
|8
|445
|6,528.15
|-
|-
|-
|06/12/2022
|1
|100
|1,460.00
|2
|200
|2,980.00
|07/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|67
|986.91
|08/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|7
|307
|4,451.50
|09/12/2022
|1
|1
|14.52
|15
|1,052
|15,464.40
|12/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|200
|2,960.00
|13/12/2022
|2
|19
|279.30
|12
|978
|14,738.46
|14/12/2022
|11
|600
|9,012.00
|1
|1
|15.40
|15/12/2022
|18
|501
|7,294.56
|2
|34
|513.40
|16/12/2022
|2
|101
|1,414.00
|2
|101
|1,434.20
|19/12/2022
|3
|300
|4,161.00
|1
|1
|14.20
|20/12/2022
|3
|71
|979.80
|3
|201
|2,814.00
|21/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|8
|779
|11,139.70
|22/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|520
|7,540.00
|23/12/2022
|4
|301
|4,325.37
|1
|1
|14.68
|27/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,480.00
|29/12/2022
|2
|21
|304.92
|1
|1
|14.94
