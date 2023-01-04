The dental mirrors market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 20.10 million in 2022 to US$ 30.53 million by 2028

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Dental Mirrors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Product Type, Material, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369041/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing emphasis on body aesthetics, willingness to spend out-of-pocket and growing awareness about oral hygiene are primarily driving the market’s growth.



Thus, the upsurging demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures is supporting the growth of the dental mirrors market.



Market Overview



SAM is emerging as an attractive offshore alternative to locations in North America and Europe with respect to oral care.South American countries, including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, have immense potential for growth owing to the factors such as the low cost of laborers, real estate, and infrastructure, as well as tax incentives.



Moreover, the massive labor pool with cultural affinity to the US is also responsible for the growth of the dental mirrors market in the region.Brazil dominated the SAM dental mirrors market.



It is a diverse country, and significant disparities play an essential role in healthcare in the country.The country has a universal healthcare system, where primary care and medications are free to the public.



However, dental care in the country is provided by the private sector. Therefore, considering the reduced disparities, the Brazilian government has created the Family Health Program, the Bolsa Família Program, and the Brazilian Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Program. Such initiatives are likely to boost the dental mirrors market growth in Brazil in the coming years.



SAM Dental Mirrors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



SAM Dental Mirrors Market Segmentation



The SAM dental mirrors market t is segmented into product type, material, end user, and country.Based on product type, the market is segmented into one-sided mirrors, double-sided mirrors, LED dental mirrors, and smart dental mirrors.



The one-sided mirrors segment registered the largest market share in 2022.



Based on material, the SAM dental mirrors market is bifurcated into metal dental mirrors and plastic dental mirrors.The metal dental mirrors segment registered a larger market share in 2022.



The metal dental mirrors segment is further categorized into stainless steel, aluminum, and others.Based on end user, the SAM dental mirrors market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and others.



The dental clinics segment registered the largest market share in 2022.Based on country, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of SAM.



Brazil dominated the market share in 2022. ACTEON Group; ASA Dental S.P.A; Carl Martin GmbH; Essential Dental Systems; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; KERR Corp; Medesy SRL; Parkell, Inc.; Sklar Corp.; and ZIRC Dental Products are the leading companies operating in the dental mirrors market in the region.

