SJD Insurance Services, Inc. Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of SJD Insurance Services, Inc. (“SJD”) of Great Falls, VA on December 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SJD provides a full range of insurance/consulting services to individuals and businesses. They have over 55 years of combined experience.

“The insurance world is complicated. It’s important to have the right people handling your insurance portfolio. We make ourselves available anytime and pride ourselves on providing personal, customized service to our clients,” says Sid Dugar, President, SJD Insurance Services. “We are glad to be joining World and look forward to providing our clients with additional products and services.”

“I’d like to welcome SJD to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are successful trucking insurance specialists and I know they will continue to be successful, meeting their clients’ insurance needs with even more products and services.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and Connor Group advised them on the transaction. Cameron/McEvoy PLLC provided legal counsel to SJD. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 173 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.