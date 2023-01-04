The enteral medical nutrition market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,602.61 million in 2022 to US$ 5,043.51 million by 2028

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Indication, Nutrition Type, Form, Product, Distribution Channel, and Age Group" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368985/?utm_source=GNW

It is a serious clinical consequence of almost all chronic diseases when reaching advanced stages.



In 2016, cachexia prevalence ranged from 5 to 15% in end-stage chronic heart failure.It is frequently occurring in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neurological disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.



Mortality rates of cachexia patients range from 15 to 25% per year in patients with severe COPD and from 20 to 40% per year in patients with chronic heart failure or chronic kidney disease.



Cancer cachexia negatively affects the quality of life of cancer patients and reduces the effectiveness of anticancer chemotherapy and increases its toxicity, leading to growth in cancer-related mortality and medical resources expenditure.In cachexia the nutrient in the body decreases therefore it is necessary to provide external nutrients to continue the treatment for cancer and COPD.



Doctors prefer enteral route to provide these required nutrients to the patient. Therefore, growing prevalence of cachexia due to the rising incidence of various chronic diseases fuels the growth of the enteral medical nutrition market.



Market Overview



The North America enteral medical nutrition market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US held the largest share of the North America enteral medical nutrition market in 2021.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases followed by rising research and development activities by various major firms, increasing expenditure on patient care, and increasing preference for enteral nutrition ultimately drive the overall enteral medical nutrition market during the forecast period.Further, The US enteral medical nutrition market holds the largest share in the North America region.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to favor market growth.Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are the leading causes of disability and death in the US.



As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, six in ten Americans have at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and others.



Increasing expenditure on chronic health conditions is likely to favor market growth. In 2016, the total costs in the US. for direct treatment for chronic diseases was US$1.1 trillion, equivalent to around 6% of the nation’s GDP. Further, in 2020, the total expenditure of chronic diseases in the US reached US$3.7 trillion, which is around 19.6% of the country’s GDP.



The US government is taking many initiatives to boost the enteral nutrition market.For instance, the Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation is creating awareness about feeding tube adoption.



The foundation has celebrated the annual Feeding Tube Awareness Week from February 4 to February 8, 2019. More than 500,000 children and adults in the US depend on enteral feeding for nutrition, and the number is expected to increase in the forecast period.



North America Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



North America Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Segmentation



The North America enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into indication, nutrition type, form, product, distribution channel, age group and country.



Based on indication, the North America enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into respiratory disorders, cancer, post COVID-19, gastrointestinal disorders, liver failure, and others.The respiratory disorders segment held the largest share in 2022.



Based on nutrition type, the North America enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into supplemental and sole source.The supplemental segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.



Based on form, the North America enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into powder, liquid, and semi-solid.The semi-solid segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.



Based on product, the North America enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into standard protein diet, high protein diet, fruit juice based oral nutrition, and others. The standard protein diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on distribution channel, the North America Enteral Medical Nutrition market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores and Other Pharmacies. The Hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on Age Group, the North America enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into child (till 18 years) and adults (above 18 years). The adult segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on country, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022. Abbott Laboratories; B. Braun Melsungen AG; DSM Nutritional Products AG; Fresenius Kabi AG; Global Health Products, Inc.; Hormel Foods Corporation; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Nestlé S.A.; Nutricia; and Smartfish AS are the leading companies operating in the enteral medical nutrition market in the region.

