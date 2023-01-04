Global Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031435/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 43.2% over the period 2020-2027. Alternate Charging (AC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.6% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Charging (DC) segment is readjusted to a revised 53.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42% CAGR



The Electric Vehicle Charging Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$896.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.3% and 37.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Aptiv Plc

BESEN-Group

Burgg Group

Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd.

Coroplast

Dyden Corporation

Eland Cables

EV Cables Ltd

EV Teison

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Leoni AG

Manlon Polymers

Phoenix Contact

Sinbon Electronics

Systems Wire and Cable

TE Connectivity





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031435/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alternate Charging (AC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Alternate Charging (AC) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alternate Charging (AC)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Charging (DC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Direct Charging (DC) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct Charging (DC) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straight Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Straight Cable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight Cable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coiled Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Coiled Cable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Coiled Cable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Private Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Private Charging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Private Charging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Public Charging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Charging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate

Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct

Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and

Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply -

Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and

Direct Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging

(DC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape -

Straight Cable and Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application -

Private Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public

Charging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply -

Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and

Direct Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging

(DC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable

and Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public

Charging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply -

Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and

Direct Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging

(DC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable

and Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private

Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031435/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________