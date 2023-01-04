Global Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables estimated at US$426. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031435/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 43.2% over the period 2020-2027. Alternate Charging (AC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.6% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Charging (DC) segment is readjusted to a revised 53.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42% CAGR

The Electric Vehicle Charging Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$896.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.3% and 37.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aptiv Plc
BESEN-Group
Burgg Group
Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd.
Coroplast
Dyden Corporation
Eland Cables
EV Cables Ltd
EV Teison
General Cable Technologies Corporation
Leoni AG
Manlon Polymers
Phoenix Contact
Sinbon Electronics
Systems Wire and Cable
TE Connectivity


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031435/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alternate Charging (AC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Alternate Charging (AC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alternate Charging (AC)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Charging (DC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Direct Charging (DC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct Charging (DC) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Straight Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Straight Cable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight Cable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coiled Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Coiled Cable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Coiled Cable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Private Charging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Private Charging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Public Charging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Charging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate
Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct
Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and
Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging
Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Private Charging and Public Charging for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply -
Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and
Direct Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging
(DC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape -
Straight Cable and Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application -
Private Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public
Charging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply -
Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and
Direct Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging
(DC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable
and Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Application - Private Charging and Public
Charging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Private Charging and Public Charging for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply -
Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Power Supply - Alternate Charging (AC) and
Direct Charging (DC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Power Supply - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Alternate Charging (AC) and Direct Charging
(DC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable
and Coiled Cable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Charging Cables by Shape - Straight Cable and Coiled Cable
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Charging Cables by Shape - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Straight Cable and Coiled Cable for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Vehicle Charging Cables by Application - Private
Charging and Public Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031435/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data