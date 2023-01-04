Vector Institute announces Tony Gaffney as new President and CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Vector Institute announced today that Tony Gaffney will assume the role of President and CEO effective January 16, 2023 for a five-year term to 2028. Tony succeeds Dr. Garth Gibson who completed his five-year term as the inaugural President and CEO on January 3, 2023.



With over 20 years of experience as a CEO, Tony is a seasoned executive who brings exceptional transformational leadership, fostering growth in both public and private businesses across multiple industry sectors.

“The impact of AI is transforming all industries and sectors. Tony’s extensive industry experience, working with all segments of the economy, as well as in-depth understanding of emerging technologies such as AI, will help Vector in supporting Canada’s businesses to adopt, scale, and grow with AI in this pivotal moment,” said Chaviva Hosek, Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, Vector Board of Directors.

Tony is an experienced CEO, corporate director, and a former member of the Global Executive Committee of Aon Hewitt, responsible for the performance of the company worldwide. He also served as CEO, Aon Hewitt Canada.



Prior to joining Aon Hewitt, Tony was a Managing Partner at Accenture, President and CEO of Bell Nexxia, and CEO of BCE Emergis. He has also worked globally in leadership roles with MCI Telecommunications, SHL Systemhouse Inc., and Andersen Consulting.

“We are facing a historical opportunity and responsibility to harness the potential of AI to drive economic growth and improve social outcomes. Joining this globally recognized AI institute, at this moment in time, is a privilege. I look forward to working with Vector to build on Canada’s research excellence and leadership in AI, while enabling Canadian businesses and public institutions to be better at using AI than their counterparts around the world,” said Tony Gaffney.

About the Vector Institute

Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, start-ups, and governments to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians.

Vector aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent.



Vector is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and leading industry sponsors from across multiple sectors of Canadian Industry.



