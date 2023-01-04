GCOM Named to GovTech 100 List for 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCOM, the leader in outcome-driven technology solutions for state and local government, today announced that it has been named to the GovTech 100 list for the second year in a row.



The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.

“GCOM is committed to helping governments create healthier, safer and more prosperous communities, and we are delighted to be recognized on this prestigious list of state and local innovators,” said Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM. “This award is a testament to the hard work of the GCOM team in a year that was incredibly challenging for many of our state and local customers.”

In 2022, GCOM achieved several milestones, including:

The acquisition of ASR Analytics, the company’s seventh acquisition, deepening the company’s capabilities in data analytics as related to fraud prevention, tax and revenue forecasting, and student success analytics.

The launch of a new initiative with the Commonwealth of Virginia to take a data-driven approach to the fight against human trafficking

The creation of a self-sovereign identity-based medical marijuana card for the state of Maryland. Built on GCOM’s Decentralized Identity for Government (DIG) platform, the solution allows the state to independently verify residents’ PII shared through unique, tamper-proof communication channels and without storing or managing any data.

The expansion of GCOM's customer base to 32 states across the United States, including 13 of the 15 most populous.

“This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology. “Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments.”

About GCOM

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

