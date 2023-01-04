English French

Voltalia reaches its target of 2.6 gigawatts of capacity in operation or under construction a year in advance

Voltalia has won 1.1 gigawatts of new long-term power sales contracts in 2022

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that by the end of 2022 having a portfolio of power plants in operation or under construction of 2.6 gigawatts, one year ahead of its target. At the same time, to prepare for the future, Voltalia has won long-term electricity sales contracts for new power plants in 2022, for a total of 1.1 gigawatts.

"I am very pleased to announce that at the end of 2022 we passed the 2.6 gigawatts capacity milestone, compared to 1.7 gigawatts at the end of 2021 (+52%): our target is therefore reached one year ahead of schedule. Furthermore, 2022 was a commercially successful year. We won a total of 1.1 gigawatts of long-term power sales contracts, 3.6 times more than in 2021. I would like to thank all the Voltalians who together have taken on their common Mission in 2022," says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Capacity in operation or construction

The capacity of plants in operation increased by +39%, from 1129 to 1571 megawatts between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022, while the capacity of plants under construction increased by +76% over the same period, from 580 to 1022 megawatts.

Solar power, both ground-mounted and rooftop, is the fastest growing technology: it now accounts for 44% of operating capacity and 83% of plants under construction.

Voltalia has launched numerous projects in Europe, South Africa and Brazil in 2022:

In France, 81,8 megawatts of solar and wind power were built at the Sable Blanc, Montclar, Logelbach, Sud Vannier and Rives Charentaises sites.

In Italy, the Lercara Friddi solar power plant with a capacity of 3.4 megawatts has been started.

In England, Voltalia has accelerated its growth with the launch of the construction of the Clifton and Stockbridge solar projects for a total capacity of 90 megawatts.

In Portugal, construction began on the Garrido complex of small solar power plants, with a total capacity of 50.6 megawatts.

In Albania, construction of the Karavasta project, the largest solar power plant in the Western Balkans, began in July with a capacity of 140 megawatts of solar energy.

In South Africa, construction of the Bolobedu solar project was launched just two months after the signing of the power sales contract with the Rio Tinto Group. Its capacity will be 148 megawatts.

In Brazil, three projects involving three technologies were launched: the solar farm with SSM3-6 with a capacity of 260 megawatts, the wind farm with Canudos with a capacity of 99.4 megawatts and, within the Oiapoque complex, the hydroelectric plant with Cafesoca with a capacity of 7.5 megawatts.

Finally, Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, has started construction of 141.6 megawatts of solar roofs and shades in Europe (France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Hungary) and Brazil.

Electricity sales contracts won in 2022

The volume of long-term power sales contracts won in 2002 increased 3.6 times over 2021, from 310 to 1128 megawatts.

Solar energy, both ground-mounted and rooftop, accounted for the bulk of the volumes won. In addition, corporate PPAs (long-term contracts that directly link the producer, a Voltalia power plant, to the end consumer of the electricity, a large company) reached a record level of 75% of the total.

Voltalia has made progress in most of its countries:

In France, Voltalia won 406.5 megawatts of contracts, divided between wind, solar and hydro.

In England, Voltalia secured two contracts for a total of 90 megawatts of solar power.

In Portugal, Voltalia has won several contracts for a total of 90.6 megawatts of solar power.

In Albania, Voltalia signed a 70-megawatt contract in the private market to complement the 70 megawatts won in a public tender for the Karavasta solar plant.

In Uzbekistan, Voltalia has secured a 123-megawatt contract for a solar power plant.

In South Africa, Voltalia won a 148-megawatt contract for the Bolobedu solar project.

In Brazil, Voltalia secured a 7.5-megawatt contract for a hydro power plant.

Finally, Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, won a 192.3-megawatt contract for solar roofs and shading systems in Europe (France, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Poland) and Brazil.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,500 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

