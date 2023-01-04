Dassault Aviation: Order intakes, deliveries and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2022

English French

Dassault Aviation Group

Order intakes, deliveries and backlog

in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2022

(unaudited figures)



AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2022

92 export Rafale were ordered (80 United Arab Emirates, 6 Greece, 6 Indonesia), compared to 49 (37 Export and 12 France) in 2021.

64 Falcon(*) were ordered , compared to 51 in 2021.

(*) Net of cancelled Russian orders.

AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2022

14 Rafale (13 Export and 1 France) were delivered, while 13 had been guided.

25 Export Rafale were delivered in 2021.

32 Falcon were delivered, while 35 deliveries had been guided.

30 Falcon were delivered in 2021.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31st 2022, the backlog includes:

164 Rafale compared to 86 Rafale as of December 31 st 2021,

compared to 86 Rafale as of December 31 2021, 87 Falcon compared to 55 Falcon as of December 31st 2021.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation Group will release on March 9th 2023 its full year results.

The above figures relate only to the number of new aircraft . The Group recalls that amounts in euros will be published on March 9th 2023.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment