Global Embedded SIM Market Is Forecast to Grow to More Than $30,000 Mn by 2030, Driven by Growth in 5G Infrastructure and Smartphones Sector

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Embedded SIM Market By Vertical (Logistics, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, And Retail And Transportation), By Solution (Software And Hardware), By End-User (Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Embedded SIM Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20,000 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30,000 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Embedded SIM? How big is the Embedded SIM Industry?

Embedded SIM Industry Coverage & Overview:

An embedded SIM card is a kind of SIM card that cannot be removed from a mobile or smartphone device and various other electronics. The embedded SIM helps chips in enabling information switching so that the physical chip will not get removed from the mobile. It helps the manufacturers use same SIM card across the electronics sector. With traditional removable SIM cards replaced by dynamic SIM cards and disruption witnessed in the semiconductors & electronics sector, the global embedded SIM market is predicted to gain traction in the years ahead.

Global Embedded SIM Market: Growth Dynamics

Expansion of embedded SIM industry across the globe over the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for infotainment systems such as assisted driving, vehicle telematics, and navigation in connected vehicles. A strong growth witnessed in M2M (Mobile to Mobile) & IoT devices sectors and massive penetration of embedded SIMs in these sectors will boost the global market trends. Rapidly expanding telecom sector is projected to contribute majorly towards the size of the global embedded SIM market. As per the GSMA report, there are going to be nearly 6 billion subscribers globally and 80% of the connections will be via smartphones. This, in turn, will expand the scope of growth of the global embedded SIM industry.

However, the credentials of mobile network operators are collected by embedded SIM in its inbuilt software, thereby making them vulnerable to security breaches. This has created hindrances in the growth of the global industry. In addition, the operations of embedded SIM across numerous physical tools expose it to various virtual environments. Due to this, the operational flexibility offered by embedded SIM is rendered ineffective if security is violated and this can put brakes on the growth of the embedded SIM industry. Nevertheless, the growing penetration of internet connectivity as well as smartphones in every nook and corner across the globe will open new growth opportunities for the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30,000 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30,000 million CAGR Growth Rate 11.4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Gemalto NV, Deutsche Telekom AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Idemia, STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless, Giesecke & Devrient, Vodafone, NTT Docomo, Telefonica, ARM Ltd, Cisco Systems, and Singapore telecommunications limited. Key Segment By Vertical, By Solution, By End-use By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Embedded SIM Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global embedded market is divided into vertical, solution, end-user, and region.

On the basis of vertical, the global industry is sectored into logistics, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, consumer electronics, and retail & transportation. Furthermore, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to lead the segmental surge over the assessment timespan. The growth of this segment from 2022 to 2030 can be attributed to the rise in the use of smartphones and web across the countries such as China, Japan, India, and the U.S. along with the growing use of embedded SIM in smartphones.

Based on the solution, the global embedded SIM market is segmented into software and hardware segments. Furthermore, the hardware segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR in the coming eight years. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to rise in the number of consumer electronics manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan and the growing inclination of smartphone manufacturers towards integration of embedded SIM in smartphones.

In terms of end-user, the global market is divided into smartphones, connected cars, laptops, wearables, M2M, tablets, and others. In addition, the M2M segment is predicted to lead the segmental growth over the projected timespan. The expansion of the M2M segment over the forecast timespan is credited to the surging use of embedded SIM technology in the automobile sector for M2M communication activities. The rise in popularity of connected cars in developed countries will further contribute to segmental growth.

The global Embedded SIM market is segmented as follows:

By Vertical

Logistics

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail & Transportation

By Solution

Hardware

Software

By End-use

Connected cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Embedded SIM market include -

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Telefonica S.A.

Giesecke & Devrient

Gemalto NV

Cisco Systems Deutsche Telekom AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Idemia

STMicroelectronics

Sierra Wireless

Vodafone

NTT Docomo

ARM Ltd

Singapore telecommunications limited

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to lead the expansion of the global embedded SIM industry over the forecast timeline owing to the massive presence of network providers and the rapid technological breakthroughs in the sub-continent. Apart from this, large-scale use of cloud computing technology and IoT will further drive regional market trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, Cloudflare, Inc., a U.S.-based content delivery network & DDoS mitigation firm, introduced a zero-trust SIM for mobile operators. Moreover, it is available as an embedded SIM and is deployed through current mobile device management tools to iOS and android equipment across the U.S. The strategic move is likely to boost the growth of the embedded SIM market in the U.S. as well as North America.

In December 2022, MTN Ghana, a Ghana-based division of Africa’s largest mobile network operator MTN, launched an embedded SIM that can be accessed digitally through MyMTN App. Moreover, end-users registered with MTN will have their numbers upgraded to embedded SIM. The initiative will help in the expansion of the embedded SIM market in the African continent.

In December 2022, Grover, a key subscription provider for consumer technology, launched its own mobile virtual network operator in partnership with Gigs. The service provides tech rental consumers with embedded SIM mobile solutions in the U.S.

In December 2022, Bangalink, a mobile network operator, introduced embedded SIM to ease consumer digital lifestyle.

