Mercury Marine introduces the Avator™ 7.5e electric outboard – expanding boating access with ease of use, connectivity and smart battery technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced the Mercury® Avator™ 7.5e electric outboard at the Consumer Electronics Show® 2023 in Las Vegas. Avator is Mercury’s next step forward in marine innovation and the 7.5e model is the first in a series of electric outboard products to be released in 2023 as Mercury advances on its commitment to be the leader in electrified propulsion. Mercury also plans to display concepts for its Avator 20e and 35e outboards, which will be in market later in 2023.

“We are excited to formally introduce the Avator 7.5e electric outboard to the world,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “As the innovation leader in the marine industry, both in internal combustion products and now electric propulsion, we have the resources and knowledge to make boating more accessible to more people, while building on our commitment to sustainability. The Avator program is helping us do this in new and exciting ways.”

The Avator 7.5e outboard generates 750W of power at the prop shaft and produces similar speed and acceleration as a Mercury 3.5hp FourStroke outboard. Offered with tiller or remote steering, it’s ideal for powering many small boats, including tenders, jon boats, rigid inflatables and kayaks.

“The Avator 7.5e is much more than just an outboard,” said Tim Reid, Mercury Marine vice president of product development and engineering. “We created an entire propulsion system, fully integrated from the advanced controls, props and digital gauges to an all-new mobile app. Every aspect was designed with the same attention to quality, durability and reliability as all Mercury products. We’re confident the Avator 7.5e outboard will deliver a superior boating experience for boaters interested in powering small vessels with electric propulsion.”

Ease of Use

The Avator 7.5e electric outboard delivers clean, quiet power with innovative features that make it simple for boaters to enjoy the water. Swappable batteries, a quick-connect mounting system and intuitive controls make setup and operation easy. A vivid full-color display tracks battery level and range, for confidently exploring the water.

Batteries and Chargers

With its high-efficiency design and advanced lithium-ion battery system, the Avator 7.5e electric outboard is engineered to optimize range. The 1kWh lithium-ion battery was developed in partnership with the battery experts at Mastervolt and engineered exclusively for marine duty. It's a safe, reliable 48V power source that's been drop-tested and IP67 rated for water resistance.

Smart chargers constantly monitor voltage and current to deliver a safe, effective charge and can shut down to protect the battery if there is an issue. An intelligent digital display continuously tracks your current power status and estimated runtime.

Motor and Performance

Industry-first transverse flux motor technology delivers reliable, quiet power. The motor generates high torque with little effort, maximizing battery life and range while contributing to faster acceleration and more efficient overall performance than similar competitive products.

Commitment to Sustainability

The Avator program continues Mercury’s commitment across all product lines to redefine marine propulsion in ways that leave a positive impact on the environment. Avator outboards transform the boating experience by making boating possible with no exhaust fumes and zero direct emissions. Each electric outboard is also crafted with many components that are recyclable or reusable. Incredibly calm, quiet and smooth, the Avator 7.5e outboard helps boaters to fully immerse themselves in nature.

Connected Devices

The Avator 7.5e electric outboard is the first propulsion system from Mercury to be compatible with the all-new Mercury Marine app, available for iOS® and Android™ devices. Boaters can access the app for free to enjoy basic functionality, including a library of tutorials and the ability to connect with a preferred dealer for expert support. Adding a Mercury SmartCraft® Connect module to the outboard unlocks advanced features of the app. This includes a GPS map for planning your trips and visualized range estimates so you confidently explore. The app can also be used to track speed, battery level, outboard hours and system notifications. It provides the most complete set of performance data available for any electric outboard.

Learn more about Avator and Mercury’s vision for electrification at MercuryMarine.com/Avator .

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.