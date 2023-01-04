Stryten Energy Announces Executive Leadership Appointments for Next Phase of Growth

Alpharetta, Georgia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced several executive leadership changes and appointments to support the company’s long-term strategy for growth.

Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer, will transition to Chairman of the Board for Stryten Energy, before the end of the company’s fiscal year, March 31, 2023.

Mike Judd , President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President, also effective before the end of the company’s fiscal year.

, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President, also effective before the end of the company’s fiscal year. Petar Oklobdzija joins the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Petar will lead the company’s Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Information Technology and Strategic Sourcing functions.

joins the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Petar will lead the company’s Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Information Technology and Strategic Sourcing functions. Dan Autey joined the company as Executive Vice President, Commercial, on January 3, 2023. Dan is responsible for leading commercial strategies across the Stryten Energy business.

“Mike’s appointment to CEO is the culmination of a succession plan the Stryten Energy board and I have developed over the last several years,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Energy. “I am confident Mike is the right leader to take the reins of the business and achieve the company’s strategy for increased profitability and growth. I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition while supporting Stryten’s vision to solve our customer’s energy challenges from my new position as Chairman of the Board.”



“I am proud to take on the CEO role and am excited to welcome two seasoned leaders, Petar and Dan, to our senior management team,” said Mike Judd, President and Chief Operating Officer. “These two industry veterans will further solidify our strong leadership team with the additional talent needed to meet the increased demand for sustainable, clean energy storage solutions. Dan’s automotive and industrial battery expertise will help strengthen our ability to serve our customers’ evolving energy needs, and Petar’s tenure in operations and finance in the automotive and battery industries will help us accelerate our growth strategy into new and existing energy storage markets.”



The past year marks a significant period of successful transformation for Stryten Energy with the integration of three strategic acquisitions that added advanced lithium-ion and vanadium redox flow battery technologies to its energy storage chemistry portfolio and a vertically integrated supply chain for engineered energy components to answer the growing capacity needs of the market. These acquisitions combined with ongoing capital investments in its manufacturing plants well positions the company to meet increased demand for domestically produced, clean and sustainable energy storage solutions.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.