Brunswick Corporation Announces Evolution of Iconic Parent Brand Reflecting Most Comprehensive Technology Vision in Company History

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) unveiled today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a powerful brand update reflecting the Company’s unwavering dedication to architecting the future of the marine industry through technology-driven solutions across its portfolio of category-leading brands. Anchored in its new tagline, “Next Never Rests™,” the brand refresh reflects a sustained commitment to innovation embodied in the most comprehensive and integrated product, service and technology strategy in Brunswick’s history.

"Brunswick’s success has always been rooted in our deep understanding of what the next generation consumer wants – holistic and ecosystem solutions that are grounded in human experiences. Now, we’re excited to launch a contemporary brand that fully reflects our culture of challenging convention, our relentless pursuit of excellence, and our commitment to advancing innovation at the edge,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation. "Our tagline, 'Next Never Rests™', pays homage to a future we will define, and underpins the Company’s enduring relevance as a leader in technology and sustainable innovation.”

The new brand work aims to energize the storied Brunswick brand, better represent the Company’s ecosystem of leading marine brands – such as Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Lund, Freedom Boat Club, Mercury Marine and Lowrance— while amplifying the Company’s dedication to transforming experiences on the water and beyond.

“Central to our brand commitment, and the industry transformation we aspire to achieve, are our partners—in our broad customer base, our channel and our supply chain, across technology verticals, and throughout our wealth of world-class talent,” said Brunswick CEO Dave Foulkes. “Innovation is what drives Brunswick forward and what excites others to join us as we craft a better, more sustainable future.​”

To bring the new brand positioning to life, Brunswick launched a new visual identity, inclusive of a new logo and tagline. In coordination with this brand reveal, Brunswick also unveiled a series of innovations at CES 2023, including: the first commercial model in Mercury Marine's Avator 48V electric outboard series; the first model launched under the all-new and exciting Veer boat brand, designed for electrification and the next generation of boaters; and Navico Group’s newly launched Fathom e-power system – a lithium-ion power management system that offers advanced electrical energy storage and distribution capabilities for onboard systems in marine and other mobile and industrial applications. The new brand video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/gKagV2b10Co

To learn more about Brunswick’s presence at CES 2023, follow online at Brunswick.com/NextNeverRests or follow Brunswick on its social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .



About Brunswick