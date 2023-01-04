Smart Kitchen Appliances Market will surpass USD 39.76 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Smart Kitchen Appliances market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Smart Kitchen Appliances market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Product, Application, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market are Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Haier Group, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Miele & Cie. KG, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide Smart Kitchen Appliances market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The market for Smart Kitchen Appliances is being driven by due to Automation of the home refers to the incorporation of digital tools and technology into the functions, activities, and appliances of the home. It enables automated and electronic control of security systems, household appliances, and other elements. Some automated kitchen equipment is quite sophisticated. These appliances have an alarm system that notifies users when tasks are finished. Once the job is done, these appliances likewise shut off automatically. Due to the rapid adoption of smart kitchen appliances in the residential sector, the residential segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market throughout the projected period. Smart kitchen equipment save time and effort by integrating cutting-edge technology like AI and IoT. The demand for smart kitchen appliances is anticipated to rise as renovation and renovation projects in the residential sector become more prevalent. The market is also being driven by the availability of smart kitchen equipment online, expansion in the residential sector, and rise in green building adoption. The retail sector has a relatively high average cost for smart home appliances. It has becoming more difficult for the middle class to purchase such items. The market may be hampered by the high price, which would severely impact demand. Prices for household appliances are also anticipated to be impacted by higher input costs, as well as rises in air and ocean freight rates.

Scope of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Haier Group, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Miele & Cie. KG, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics among others

Segmentation Analysis

Smart Refrigerators segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Product segment includes Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware & Cook Tops, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, and Other Appliances. The smart Refrigerators segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Smart refrigerators are becoming increasingly widespread with the adoption of smart infrastructure and cities. The IoT industry has expanded significantly over the past several years as smart home gadgets and equipment like Google Nest, Ring, Alexa, and smart refrigerators make houses more sophisticated.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Application segment includes Commercial and Residential. The commercial is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The use of smart kitchen equipment including grillers, fryers, ovens, and cook tops is growing due to the rise of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) chains and the younger population's increased reliance on fast food restaurants. As a result, businesses throughout the world are making more investments in these smart kitchen products.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Smart Kitchen Appliances include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia pacific region witnessed a major share. Because of the rising demand for such appliances among the populations of China, Japan, and South Korea, analysts predict that Asia Pacific will have the fastest growth in the market for smart kitchen appliances. The development of these marketplaces is facilitated by these three nations.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany’s Smart Kitchen Appliances market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030. In the kitchen appliance sector, Germany is regarded as a mature and established market. Kitchen appliances are culinary utensils created for simple, streamlined cooking. Kitchen appliances are powered by either gas or electricity. In terms of innovation and taking consumer needs into account, Germany has been the centre of progress in the European area.

China

China’s Smart Kitchen Appliances market size was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2030. In the market for appliance products, China is at the forefront of technological adaption. Consumers of kitchen appliances in China have higher standards for product quality, aesthetics, and functionality.

India

India's Smart Kitchen Appliances market size was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. Local businesses in India are putting more effort and attention on their research and development as a result of the increased rivalry from foreign competitors. Over the next five years, increased innovation and a rise in demand for high-tech kitchen appliances will drive the India Electrical Kitchen Appliances market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by rising focus on increasing efficiency around the kitchen & reducing the time spent on cleaning & cooking.

