Combined Federal Campaign pushes through final days of 2022 fundraising season

Washington, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 – The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), the annual charitable workplace giving program for Federal employees and retirees, is coming to the end of the 2022 season on January 14, 2023.

The 2022 CFC opened its Giving Portal on September 1, 2022, across 36 zones nationally and overseas offering the opportunity to the Federal community to be the face of change, by generously pledging monetary donations or volunteer time to CFC Supported charities. Throughout the year, local zones have held virtual and in-person events to raise awareness for the 5,000 participating charities, highlighting their missions and causes. Federal employees, members of the military, postal workers, and retirees have shown their dedication to local, national, and international communities in need with their gifts.

The generosity seen on Giving Tuesday was particularly incredible, with millions raised on November 29th, and several million more throughout the week. It was the largest Giving Tuesday success for CFC history, since inception in 2012.

As part of the final push efforts, the #High5Challenge is in full effect. The #High5Challenge encourages federal employees to give out a high 5 and, when the gesture is returned, challenge each other to give $5 or more per pay period, volunteer 5 hours, or increase a current pledge by 5%. The #High5Challenge ties in with the Final 5 Challenge happening now through a national effort.

Ann Van Houten, CFC of the National Capital Area Co-Chairperson, said, “We only have a few days left to make a difference in this year’s campaign. The federal workforce and retirees have always inspired us by going way above and beyond the call of duty to support their fellow Americans and work to make the world a better place. We thank all who have pledged e for being changemakers and encourage anyone who hasn’t made a pledge to check out the CFC website and help us help those in need.”

The CFC is also accepting applications for charities interested in being part of the 2023 campaign. Live application training and question-and-answer sessions are being held online. To find out more about joining the upcoming campaign and how to apply, visit the Charity Application Resources page. To avoid late application fees, charities are encouraged to apply by January 31.

The CFC has been a longstanding tradition as one of the most successful workplace giving campaigns in the world. Federal and military employees and retirees can honor the tradition and be the face of change at GiveCFC.org now through January 14, 2023.

About the Combined Federal Campaign

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), overseen by the Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. Since its inception, members of the Federal community have contributed more than $8.65 billion to help those in need locally, across the nation, and throughout the world. For more information, visit GiveCFC.org.



