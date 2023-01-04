Udemy to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Sarah Blanchard and President of Udemy Business Greg Brown will participate in a virtual fireside chat session from the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET, a live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available through the “Events & Presentations” section of Udemy’s investor relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

