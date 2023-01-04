Plains All American Announces Officer Appointments

HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today announced the appointment of Blake Fernandez as Vice President, Investor Relations. Roy Lamoreaux, who served previously as Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and Government Relations has assumed the role of Vice President, Communications, Sustainability and Public Affairs. Fernandez and Lamoreaux report to Chris Herbold, Sr. VP Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, who in addition to overseeing these functions and all Accounting activities, also has responsibility for Equity Capital Markets, Tax and Commodity Risk Management.



“Blake brings extensive energy finance and equity research experience, and we welcome him to the Plains team. Adding dedicated officer-level resources to these critical areas enables us to further advance our relationships with the financial community while continuing to grow key stakeholder engagement activities,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “I also want to acknowledge the important role Roy has played in Investor Relations for many years. We look forward to him continuing to advance our Communications, Sustainability and Public Affairs activities.”

Fernandez has more than 20 years of finance experience, predominately in the energy sector, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence for Delek U.S. Holdings. Previously, he worked in equity research covering Integrated Oils and Refining at Piper Jaffray/Simmons Energy and Scotia Bank/Howard Weil. Fernandez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.

Lamoreaux joined Plains in 2006 as Manager, Investor Relations and Equity Capital Markets and over time has assumed roles with increasing responsibility within Investor Relations, Business Development and Stakeholder Relations. He was responsible for starting and advancing Plains’ Communications, Sustainability and Government Relations practices along with launching the Plains All American Political Action Committee. Lamoreaux holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the Acton School of Business.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than seven million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL. PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

