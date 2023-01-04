Euro Manganese Announces Submission of Environmental & Social Impact Assessment and Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce it has submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") for the Company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice" or the "Project") to the Ministry of Environment in the Czech Republic and it has published its inaugural 2022 Sustainability Report (the "Report").

Highlights

The Project is poised to become Europe’s only primary producer of high-purity manganese products with excellent ESG credentials, serving the rapid growth of the EV battery market.

The Project is designed to meet the Czech Republic’s and European Union’s strict environmental, health and safety standards.

The ESIA is the main step in the Project’s environmental permitting process.

The Company has published its inaugural 2022 Sustainability Report, outlining material issues for the business and its stakeholders.

Submission of ESIA

The ESIA builds on the preliminary ESIA which was reviewed by the Czech Ministry of Environment in 2020. The ESIA takes outputs from both the preliminary ESIA and the Chvaletice Feasibility Study, announced in July 2022, as inputs to the compilation of many environmental and social impact assessments, including but not limited to dispersion studies, acoustic studies and impact on human health studies (collectively, "the studies"). The Company has also proactively engaged with and briefed many of the relevant authorities and stakeholders on the Project details. Feedback received from stakeholders has been built into the final ESIA submission.

After a significant amount of work, the Company is confident in the quality of the studies and in meeting the criteria set out by Czech regulation for a successful ESIA. The approval process is anticipated to take approximately six months.

Publication of Inaugural Sustainability Report

The Company has published its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2022, which outlines how Euro Manganese is leading the way for sustainable production of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. It is based on the material environmental, social and governance issues that matter to the Company and its stakeholders. The Report also defines the Company’s purpose, vision and values, and details its business model that is designed to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

The Report was filed on SEDAR on December 23, 2022 and lodged on ASX on December 27, 2022. It can also be found on the Company’s website here: 2022 Sustainability Report.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“Both the submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and the completion of the Company’s inaugural Sustainability Report are significant achievements by Euro Manganese. The team has worked incredibly hard to ensure both the ESIA and the Sustainability Report are of the highest quality and include extensive consultation with local communities and other stakeholders who provided invaluable input to both documents. The Project embodies strict and very high environmental, health, safety and social standards, and is positive for the environment, local community and the Czech Republic. Environmental protection and stewardship remain front and centre in our Company and in the design of this Project.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice project is the only sizable resource of manganese in Europe, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

