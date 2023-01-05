Credit Acceptance Shareholder Investigation: Submit Your Losses to Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CACC), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Credit Acceptance common stock? If you purchased Credit Acceptance common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/credit-acceptance

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On January 4, 2023, information was released regarding the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Office of the Attorney General filing a joint lawsuit against the company. The CFPB stated Credit Acceptance violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other consumers and investor-protection laws.

New York's attorney general seeks to stop Credit Acceptance’s abusive and misleading practices, reform or rescind existing loan agreements, provide compensation to impacted New Yorkers, and secure penalties and damages due to this unacceptable and illegal behavior.

Following this news, on January 4, 2023, the company’s shares closed down 11.61%.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .