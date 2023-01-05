Proactive news headlines including Lindian Resources, Core Lithium, Alkane Resources and Island Pharmaceuticals

Sydney, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) investors have welcomed results described as "outstanding" from the first two batches of assays from phase 1 drilling at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, driving shares as much as 45.17% higher intraday to $0.225 on strong volume. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has completed its maiden shipment from the Finniss Lithium Operation in the Northern Territory headed to a customer in China. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) has upgraded its FY 2023 guidance for the Tomingley Gold Operations in Central West New South Wales to between 62,000 and 70,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,550 to $1,800 per ounce for this year. Click here

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA) could begin a Phase 2a PEACH clinical trial of its dengue prevention and treatment drug ISLA-101 as early as this month, according to MST Access Research. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) continues to strengthen its executive team with the appointment of Mark Anning as head of Legal, Australia and as company secretary. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) is well on the way to demerge its Iroquois Zinc-Lead Project in the Earaheedy Basin and its Bryah Basin Project in the Gascoyne district into a separate Western Australia-focused entity with completion expected in the first half of this year. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) executive chairman Brian Johnson will continue in the role for a further 12 months on the same terms and conditions in order to facilitate a succession plan for the Cuba-focused copper-gold explorer. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:)'s board has voted to expand from five to seven directors. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has submitted the final environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for its Chvaletice Manganese Project to the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Environment. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) expects to next week recommence drilling of the Juanita Well within its expanded Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) in the Arbuckle Uplift-Ardmore Basin in Oklahoma. Click here

EOS Data Analytics, a US-based AI-powered satellite imagery analytics outfit, has launched its first agri-focused satellite EOS SAT-1 into a low earth orbit aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.



With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.