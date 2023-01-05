Design proposals for a new 480 m2 building planned to be constructed near the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis Vilnius have been presented to the public

English Lithuanian

During a design publicity meeting held remotely, design proposals for a new building planned to be constructed by the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in the capital city of Lithuania and its architectural solutions have been presented to the public.



A one-storey building of 480 m2 is going to be constructed near the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in Vilnius, which will emerge replacing temporary structures that are currently there. The new building is going to be built between entrances No. 4 and No. 6 of the shopping centre, expanding the retail area.

There will be 11 parking spaces by the planned new commercial building, 2 of them will have charging stations for electric cars and 1 will be a parking space of type A for the people with disability.

The project developer submitted a request to the Vilnius City Municipality for approval of the design proposals. After the municipality gives its approval, a technical design of the building will be prepared, which is necessary for the issuance of a document permitting construction. Information on the expected start and the period of the construction operations, also on investments planned, is going to be presented to the public after a document permitting construction is obtained.









