Global Di-electric Gases Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from a Worth of US$ 135.2 Bn in 2023 to Revenue of US$ 272.3 Bn in 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Di-electric Gases market is predicted to increase at a 7.2% CAGR from US$ 135.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 272.3 billion in 2033.



Advantages offered by di-electric gases over high-risk oils are expected to drive the global market. The product finds diverse applications in gears, transformers, gas-insulated lines, and high-voltage transmission units. It can also aid in reducing the weight and size of high-voltage transmission units. The market is on a positive growth trajectory owing to a global rise in energy consumption.

Rising Application Across Industries Drives Market Growth

The expansion of the construction industry propelled by the residential and commercial sectors is projected to bolster market growth. High energy consumption in the sector, makes it a lucrative market for di-electric gases.

Further, the product is expected to find application in medium voltage substations, owing to an increase in establishments of IT, telecom infrastructure, and HVAC units. Additionally, it finds critical applications in insulation.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The di-electric gases market recorded a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.

In China, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, to reach a valuation of US$ 61.4 Bn by 2033.

The US market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach a market value of US$ 27.9 Bn by 2033.

The market in Japan is expected to register a promising CAGR of 4.0%, growing by US$ 2.5 Bn between 2023 and 2033.

By top application, the high voltage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period





Important Market Developments:

In March 2022, Enedis and Schneider Electric collaborated to launch an advanced MV/LV substation equipment. This equipment uses an eco-friendly alternative to SF6gas. This new gas variant is highly in demand due to its application in high-voltage electrical distribution.

In May 2022, Elsewedy Electric launched the first-ever busway dielectric system facility in Africa. It has features such as high preventive security standards, owing to short circuits, load distribution, and a lower magnetic field.

In February 2021, Husqvarna launched a new pole saw, 525 DEPS MADSAW, or Minimal Approach Distances





Key Players:

The 3M Company

Solvay S.A.

General Electric

The Linde Group

KPL International Limited

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

ABB Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Startups & Key Players Keen on innovations

The industry players are primarily focused on developing eco-friendly alternatives. This has carved out a lucrative space for startups to experiment. New market players can lure consumers through the introduction of eco-friendly products. This is also expected to make up for the lost SF6 market during the forecast period.

Di-electric Gases Market by Category

Gas Type:

SF6 Di-Electric Gases

Dry Air Di-Electric Gases

Nitrogen Di-Electric Gases

Fluoronitrile (FN) Di-Electric Gases

Fluroketones (FK) Di-Electric Gases

Others

By End Use Equipment:

Switchgear

Transformers

Gas Insulated Lines





Application:

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra & Ultra High Voltage





By End Use Industry:

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Heavy Metals

Mining

Transportation

Other Industrial





SF6 Segment Demand to Wane During Forecast Period

The SF6 type has been the dominant segment in the historical reference period. However, key players are turning away from it, due to it being a greenhouse gas. This has led to innovations for eco-friendlier substitutes. This is primarily fueled by rising demand for eco-friendly variants.

