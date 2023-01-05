Shipbuilding Market will Revenue to Cross USD 56980 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during review period Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Shipbuilding Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to our Researcher latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Shipbuilding market size is estimated to be worth US$ 39790 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 56980 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during review period. Goods Transportation accounting for % of the Shipbuilding global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Bulkers segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2023 and 2028.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people

Overall, the market size of the shipbuilding industry in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially in Vietnam and the Philippines, where sustained economic growth, industrial and supporting industrial chain development have promoted the development of their shipbuilding industry.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Shipbuilding markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. China Shipbuilding Group Corporation,KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries),Daewoo Shipbuilding,Fincantieri,Samsung Heavy Industries,Imabari Shipbuilding,Japan Marine United,COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY,Yangzijiang Shipbuilding,Oshima Shipbuilding

Global key manufacturers of Shipbuilding include China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, and Samsung Heavy Industries, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Shipbuilding market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Bulkers

Tankers

Containers

Other Ships

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

China Shipbuilding Group Corporation

KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Daewoo Shipbuilding

Fincantieri

Samsung Heavy Industries

Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan Marine United

COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Oshima Shipbuilding

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

