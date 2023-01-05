Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Pfizer, GSK, Daiichi Sankyo, Intellia Therapeutics, Moderna, CureVac, Arcturus Therapeutics, & BioNTech

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines and Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 11.63 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26.34 Billion by 2028

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) is a term that refers to a single protein-coding gene in the genome that conforms as the basis for protein synthesis in cells. mRNA vaccines and treatments are made in laboratories utilizing mammalian cells and have favorable immunological characteristics.

Infection prevention mRNA vaccines, infectious disease treatment mRNA vaccines, customized cancer therapy mRNA vaccines, and standardization of cancer treatment mRNA vaccines are frequent types of vaccinations and therapies. They are injected into the body to activate virus-detecting immunological sensors and cause the cells to generate viral antigen proteins. This improves B- and T-cell responses, which helps the body's immunity.



Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size will expand at a CAGR of 14.60% from 2022 to 2028



mRNA vaccines and treatments are generated employing new technologies that are more effective against infections, have higher potency, improved immunogenicity, and are relatively more cost-effective than conventional pharmaceuticals.

One of the critical factors propelling the development of the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market is the increased prevalence of medical disorders such as diabetes, TB, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

In addition, the industry also benefits from rising demand for therapeutic drugs and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, HIV, and other viral illnesses.



Evolution of the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Industry amidst Pandemic



With the launch and widespread usage of mRNA vaccines and therapies for COVID-19, 2020 marked a watershed moment for mRNA technology platforms. As a result, the combined market valuation of mRNA platforms had increased fast by 2020.

The increase in market value reflects expectations that mRNA technology will give far more than the current COVID-19 preventive vaccines.



Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Type, the market is bifurcated into Infection Prevention mRNA Vaccine, Infectious Disease Treatment mRNA Vaccine, Individualized Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine, and Standardization of Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine.



By Application, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Others are the major segments covered in our report. As per our estimates, Infectious Diseases hold a significant share in the market and are estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecasted period.



By End User, we have studied the market for hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Others. As per our analysis, clinics and diagnostic centers are gaining traction with the advancement of technology applications. However, hospitals tend to remain dominant throughout the study period.



By Region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America is estimated to monopolize the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market. The market in North America is contrived by an increase in demand for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, major players operating in the US, and an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US.



Key Players:



Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Intellia Therapeutics, Moderna Inc, CureVac N.V., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, and BioNTech are the prominent companies in the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market examined in our analysis.

In addition, we have discussed the competition landscape section of the study, which included an overview, the latest development strategies, and market revenue analysis of the above-mentioned worldwide companies. Surprisingly, the major firms invest in mRNA technologies since they can integrate numerous molecules into a therapeutic drug, which is a huge growth factor.



11. Key Players

