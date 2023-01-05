Water-Based Adhesive Global Market Report 2023: Growing Movement Towards Sustainability to Reshape Sector

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water-Based Adhesive Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Resin Type (Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Others), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water-Based Adhesive market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028. Through 2028, the market is anticipated to rise due to rising environmental consciousness and a paradigm shift toward more environmentally friendly and sustainable options. The European Union generated approximately 2.71 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021.



A further factor anticipated to fuel market expansion is the expanding tendency in the packaging sector to reduce solvent-based use and embrace sustainable alternatives. Water-based adhesives are developed using a combination of water, polymers, and additives. They are ideal for porous or non-porous substrates.

These adhesives may be formulated as solutions and are activated as the water evaporates or is absorbed by the substrate. Additionally, various useful properties, such as durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency, are extended by water-based adhesives that boost the water-based adhesive market towards immense growth. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight and low pollution-causing vehicles is another factor driving the market's growth.



Furthermore, the increasing demand from paper & packaging, building & construction, and others are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth. Several businesses and research institutions are active in the market and concentrate on creating such environmentally friendly goods. The market is hence anticipated to have enormous growth potential in the years to come as a result.



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion Will Continue To Be a Key Resin Type



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) water-based adhesives is majorly used in the wood industry for making complex joints. The use of polyvinyl acetate also provides heat resistance throughout the joint and improves the lifespan of the wood. Polyvinyl Acetate improves the UV degradability issue related to wood and imparts higher resistance against UV radiation. These adhesives are also used in bonding paper, cardboard, wood, base and for moisture-activated bonding. Therefore, polyvinyl acetate emulsion is currently the most in-demand type of water-based adhesive and is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



Growing Movement Towards Sustainability



In recent years, the use of water-based adhesives has grown significantly. These adhesives do not emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere since they do not include a solvent. Water-based thus acts as the basis for sustainability. When multi-layer flexible structures are mechanically recycled, the right adhesive can ensure consumer safety and the required protection performance without lowering the recycled material's quality.

For instance, H.B. Fuller created various next-generation adhesive solutions in April 2019 to meet the rising need from wood furniture and flooring producers for materials that aid in reducing hazardous emissions in their completed items, given that wood naturally generates VOCs. Thus, the worldwide water-based Adhesive market is anticipated to witness substantial growth from solvent-free adhesives during the projected period.



Recent Developments

In April 2021, Two new compostable adhesive products were introduced by H.B. Fuller, a well-known American manufacturer of industrial adhesives that sells its products all over the world under the FlextraTM Evolution brand. These products offer several noteworthy advantages in terms of manufacturer benefits and sustainability objectives.

Choice Adhesives, a pioneer in providing specialized adhesive solutions for several sectors, will be acquired by Innovative Chemical Products, a specialist platform business in the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) industry, according to the announcement in April 2021.

In October 2017, Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US) was acquired by H.B. Fuller, resulting in expanded development & production capabilities.

3M invested USD 40 million to expand its operation in Missouri, US, in March 2017, helping to produce industrial adhesives and tapes for the aerospace industry.



Report Scope:



Water-Based Adhesive Market, By Resin Type:

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion (PVA)

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE)

Others

Water-Based Adhesive Market, By Application:

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Water-Based Adhesive Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Water-Based Adhesive Market Outlook



6. North America Water-Based Adhesive Market Outlook



7. Europe Water-Based Adhesive Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Water-Based Adhesive Market Outlook



9. South America Water-Based Adhesive Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Water-Based Adhesive Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Water-Based Adhesive Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

HB Fuller Co.

Bostik SA

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co Ltd

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Mapei SpA

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

