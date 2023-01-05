Denture Market size is expected to reach $3.48 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Denture Market.

The global denture market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.48 billion by 2029 from USD 2.15 billion in 2020.

Denture Market Overview

Dentures are prosthetic replacements for missing or lost teeth, replacing upper or lower teeth or both. They can also be used to replace just one or two missing teeth.

Dentures are made from a variety of materials, including gum-colored acrylic bases, flexible polyamide microcrystalline, chrome-cobalt, and a hybrid combining two types of material. Dentures are so convincing in their aesthetic replication of human teeth with the addition of natural-looking substitute teeth.

There is a high demand for dental care. Tooth loss is becoming more common as the prevalence of oral diseases such as gum disease and periodontitis rises. Improper oral hygiene combined with gum disease increases the risk of other complications.

Rapidly increasing cases of dental problems such as caries and tooth loss among millennials as a result of unhealthy food eating habits are expected to drive dentures market share growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing number of geriatric populations around the world is expected to drive denture market growth in the coming years.

Get Live Sample Copy of Denture Market-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5020/denture-market/#request-a-sample

The latest trends in dentures:

1. Material:

Flexi dentures:

These dentures are made of acrylic as well, but they are translucent and paper thin. They are pliable within limits and, once placed, snugly fit into the mouth.

Biofunctional Prosthetic System (BPS) dentures

Dentures made with the Biofunctional Prosthetic System (BPS) are designed to maximize function while also providing comfort and a natural appearance to the patient.

Poly Ether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

It is a high-performance polymer that has gained prominence in a variety of medical fields. Because of its comparable strength, it can be used to make dentures instead of metal alloys such as cobalt-chromium.

2. Measurements

Dentistry uses cutting-edge 3D scanning technology to quickly create a digital impression of the gums. The entire workflow takes place virtually. The resulting 3D-printed dentures are precise in fit and comfort.

Say goodbye to your loose dentures

Patients have complained about loose-fitting dentures that keep popping out due to poor gum health. Modern dentistry provides options for converting shaky dentures into fixed dentures. These are:-

a. Implant-supported overdentures

b. Implant-supported full-mouth rehabilitation

Denture Market Segmentation

By Material

Acrylic: Acrylic dentures are expected to present high growth at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

Metal

Others

By Type

Complete: Complete dentures hold a share of around 76.5% in 2021, and this segment is expected to display gradual growth over the forecast period.

Partial

Temporary dentures

Flexible dentures

Fixed bridge

Cantilever bridge

By Usage

Removable: Removable dentures hold a market share of around 63.4% in the global dentures market in 2021.

Fixed

By End User

Dental Clinics: Dental clinics hold the highest market share value of 41.6% during the year 2021. The segment is further set to present growth at a CAGR of 7.8% over the span of the projected years.

Hospitals

Dental Group Practices

By Manufacturing Process

Conventional Denture

3D-Printed Denture

Regional Insights

The United States currently dominates the region, with a market share of 79.9% in all of North America in 2021, and is expected to maintain this growth throughout the forecast period.

China will account for roughly 67.3% of the East Asian market in 2021, with a lucrative CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. As consumer awareness of oral health and aesthetics has grown, new dentures and medical dental materials have entered the market.

Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.1% in the global dentures market over the forecast years. Germany has evolved into a center for dental tourism.

Denture Market Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the global dentures market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, GC America Inc., Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.), Modern Dental Group Limited, COLTENE Group, VITA Zahnfabrik, Amann Girrbach AG, Formlabs, DIO Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Shofu Inc., and Lang Dental Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Feb. 25, 2022: Dentsply Sirona announces the latest steps to further drive its leadership in digital dentistry, including an exciting collaboration with Google Cloud and the launch medical-grade 3D printing solution.

February 3, 2022: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce the North American and European launch of OverdenSURE®, a new overdenture attachment system for Zimmer Biomet dental implants.

July 13, 2022: Dental implant manufacturer DIO USA has announced a partnership with Patterson Dental that will allow Patterson to distribute DIO products to more clinicians across the United States.

May 13, 2021: FDA approves Desktop Health’s Flexcera Base for advanced 3Dprinted dentures

FAQS

How much is the global denture market worth? Who are the major players in this market? Which region held the highest share of the market? What is the segment covered in the denture market? What are the major applications of a denture? What are the trends in the denture market?

Get Discount On this Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5020/denture-market/#inquire-for-discount



Related Reports

Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to grow at 6.65 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 38.14 USD billion by 2029 from 21.90 USD billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7845/cosmetic-dentistry-market/

Dental 3D Printing Market

The global Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to grow at 20.25% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 11.63 billion by 2029 from USD 2.24 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7800/dental-3d-printing-market/

Dental Caries Market

The global dental caries market is estimated at USD 11.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.84 USD billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3174/dental-caries-market/

Medical Device Cleaning Market

The Global medical device cleaning market is expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1259/medical-device-cleaning-market/

Dental Imaging Market

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.