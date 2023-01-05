Fixing of coupon rates, 2 new - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 januar 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES - 2 NEW

By mistake, the 2 bonds mentioned below were not included in the announcement from 23 December 2022, when Nykredit Realkredit published a number of new coupon rates on variable rate bonds effective from 1 January 2023.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2023

Effective from 1 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate on 2 more bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009541369, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.5550% pa

DK0009541526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.6564% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

