MannKind Corporation to Present at 2023 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will present at the 2023 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.



Those interested in listening to the webcast may do so by visiting the Company's website at Investors/Events & Presentations or https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.