GigaCloud Appoints New General Counsel and Vice President of Logistics

HONG KONG, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, announced today the appointments of Zoe Wong as General Counsel, and Anthony Garcia as Vice President of Logistics, respectively.



Ms. Wong has joined the Company in January 2023. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wong was a corporate associate at the Hong Kong office of Latham & Watkins. Qualified in both New York, U.S. and Hong Kong, Ms. Wong possessed years of experience in advising corporates and financial institutions on various capital markets and U.S. securities laws matters. In her new role, Ms. Wong will provide counsel to the Company on public company matters, compliance and other general corporate matters.

Mr. Garcia has joined the Company in December 2022. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Garcia had years of experience in the freight and logistics services industry, working as the vice president of strategic accounts at XPO, Inc. and held multiple leadership roles at Fedex Corporation for over 16 years. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will oversee the sales and logistics operations of GigaCloud in the U.S.

Mr. Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Director and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud, said: “We are excited to begin 2023 and welcoming two experienced and high caliber talents to the Company. Anthony is a veteran in the freight and logistics sector and he will be an invaluable resource in our initiatives to further digitalize our logistics solutions to enhance our marketplace.” Mr. Garcia added, “I am thrilled to be joining GigaCloud and its growing marketplace. With years of experience in the logistics industry, I look forward to supporting and further strengthening the Company’s logistics capability in the U.S. and globally.”

Mr. David Lau, Chief Financial Officer of GigaCloud, added, “We are delighted to welcome Zoe to the Company, after working with her on the Company’s successful IPO last year.” Ms. Wong said, “I am honored to join the Company’s talented team and global platform that I got to know as external counsel. I am looking forward to using my experience and working with colleagues across business units to further support the Company’s growth and success.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@gigacloudtech.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC