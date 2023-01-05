The Worldwide Bio-Based Foam Industry is Projected to Reach $229 Million by 2027: Easy Degradability of Bio-based Foams of End-of-Life Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Based Foam Market by Raw Material (Corn, Sugarcane, Soy), Type, End-Use Industry (Building & Construction; Packaging; Automotive; Furniture & Bedding; and Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bio-based foam market is projected to grow from USD 102 million in 2022 to USD 229 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The global market for bio-based foam is driven by major factors such as growth in end-use industry, changes in government regulations and increasing adoption of bio-based material in various manufacturing industries.

By raw material, the sugarcane-based segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027

Based on raw material, the sugarcane-based segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth in various end-use industry to lead the growth of this segment. Many leading end-use industries are using sugarcane-based foam in their product manufacturing. Sugarcane is one of the easily available raw materials to various foam manufacturing companies.

The flexible segment in type is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the flexible segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many leading end-use industries such as packaging have increased the adoption of flexible bio-based foam. The properties of this foam such as light, durable, and mouldable makes it ideal choice for various application ranging from bedding & furniture, automotive interiors, and packaging, among others.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bio-based foams are used by many leading automotive manufacturing companies. The growth of the automotive sector is expected to drive the bio-based foam market.

The bio-based foam market in Europe region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the bio-based foam market from 2022 to 2027. Europe is one of the key markets for bio-based foam. The region has a high demand for bio-based foam due to government regulations, and rising demand from various end-use industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Bio-based Foam Market

4.2 Bio-based Foam Market, by Region

4.3 Europe Bio-based Foam Market, by Country and End-use Industry (2021)

4.4 Bio-based Foam Market: by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Sustainability Goals of Product Manufacturers Persuading Packaging Companies to Use Eco-Friendly Products

5.2.1.2 Easy Degradability of Bio-based Foams of End-Of-Life Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives

5.2.2.2 Inconsistency and Degradation of Performance Over Time

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Fmcg Companies Developing Novel Products from Bio-based Foams

5.2.3.2 Development of Novel Bio-based Foam for Aeronautical and Marine Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Absence of Standard Testing Procedures and Transitioning Regulatory Landscape

5.2.4.2 Low Degradability of Certain Bio-based Foams

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Patent Analysis

6.1.1 Methodology

6.1.2 Patent Publication Trends

6.1.3 Insights

6.1.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.1.5 Top Companies/Applicants

6.1.5.1 List of Major Patents

6.2 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Bio-based Foam Technology That Shows 90% Degradation

6.3.2 Algae-based Pu Foam Technology

6.4 Case Study Analysis

6.4.1 Bio-based Pu Foam from Food Waste-Derived Lipid

6.4.1.1 Objective

6.4.1.2 Solution Statement

6.4.2 Soy-based Foam for Automotive Industry

6.4.2.1 Objective

6.4.2.2 Solution Statement

6.5 Regulatory Landscape

6.5.1 Standards Related to Bio-based Foam

6.5.2 Global Regulations

6.6 Bio-based Foam Market: Ecosystem

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Impact of Trends/Disruptions

7 Bio-based Foam Market, by Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soy-based

7.2.1 Soy-based Foams Preferred in Many Applications

7.3 Corn-based

7.3.1 Corn-based Foams Offer Easy Disposability

7.4 Sugarcane-based

7.4.1 Sugarcane-based Foams Used as Alternative to Eva Foam

7.5 Others

8 Bio-based Foam Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid

8.2.1 Rigid Bio-Foam Widely Used in Building & Construction Application

8.3 Flexible

8.3.1 Flexible Bio-Foam Witnessing Significant Demand in Various Applications

9 Bio-based Foam Market, by End-use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building & Construction

9.2.1 Demand for Bio-based Foams Increasing in Building & Construction Industry

9.3 Packaging

9.3.1 Many Industries Shifting to Bio-based Packaging

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Automotive Industry to be Largest Consumer of Bio-based Foams

9.5 Furniture & Bedding

9.5.1 Flexible Bio-based Foams Used in Furniture & Bedding

9.6 Footwear, Sports & Recreational

9.6.1 Leading Sports Manufacturers Increasingly Adopting Bio-based Foams

9.7 Others

10 Bio-based Foam Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

11.3.2 BASF SE

11.3.3 Huntsman Corporation

11.3.4 Cargill, Incorporated

11.3.5 Braskem

11.3.6 Stora Enso

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Players

11.5 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5.1 Company Overall Footprint

11.5.2 Company Product Type Footprint

11.5.3 Company End-use Industry Footprint

11.5.4 Company Region Footprint

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Participants

11.6.4 Pervasive Players

11.7 Start-Up/SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) Evaluation Quadrant

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Starting Blocks

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

11.8 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.8.1 Deals

11.8.2 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Huntsman Corporation

12.2 BASF SE

12.3 Woodbridge Foam Corporation

12.4 Sealed Air Corporation

12.5 Cargill, Incorporated

12.6 Inoac Corporation

12.7 Bewi Group

12.8 Trocellen GmbH

12.9 Rampf Group

12.10 Mcpu Polymer Engineering LLC

12.11 Sinomax Usa

12.12 Nam Liong Global Corporation

12.13 Amerisleep

12.14 Oskar Pahlke GmbH

12.15 Hwa Ching Industry

12.16 Nomaco

12.17 Stora Enso

12.18 Eco Global Manufacturing

12.19 Kodiak Industries

12.20 Ktm Industries

12.21 Algenesis Materials

12.22 Domfoam

12.23 Braskem

12.24 Eva Glory

12.25 Foamindo Industri Uretan

12.26 Interplasp

12.27 Biopolymer Network

12.28 Ipl Packaging

13 Appendix

