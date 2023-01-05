New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wound Debridement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Method, By Wound Type, By End-use, By Mode of Purchase, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155745/?utm_source=GNW



The global wound debridement market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.17 billion by 2030, expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising cases of injuries that require cleaning and removal of necrotic tissue are leading to increasing demand for wound debridement products.



Wound debridement products help in eliminating or reducing the load of microbes and toxins that inhibit wound healing.Increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity escalates the level of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers.



As per the International Diabetes Federation, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach 642.0 million by 2040. Prevention of wound infection is one of the major concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital. With the increase in the number of diabetics in the U.S., demand for wound debridement is on a rise. Burns are the most common wounds and account for around 195,000 deaths annually. This, in addition to rising awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.



Development of advanced wound debridement products is also boosting the market growth.For instance, the launch of keratin-based wound care products that are used along with dressings has proven to be extremely helpful in wound re-epithelialization.



The keratin matrix is absorbed in the wound and eliminates the need for a dressing change. Such developments are anticipated to create growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.



• Gels accounted for the largest share by product in 2017 due to advantages such as no inflammation, reduced bleeding, and safe removal of necrotic tissues without causing infection

• By wound type, diabetic foot ulcers are estimated to form the fastest growing segment due to the high prevalence of diabetes. About 15.0% of diabetic foot ulcers result in amputation. Therefore, need to heal the wound in its nascent stage is necessary

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Progressive economy, reforms to improve infrastructure, high unmet needs of a massive population, and availability of skilled labor is expected to drive the market in this region

