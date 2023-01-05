Global Biorefinery Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Abengoa, Assam Bio Refinery, Borregaard and Cargill

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Market by Type (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), Technology (Industrial Biotechnology, Physico-Chemical, and Thermochemical), Product (Energy driven, and Material driven) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biorefinery market is expected to reach USD 210.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 141.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Industrial Biotechnology: The largest segment by technology in the biorefinery market

Based on the type of biorefinery, the industrial biotechnology segment is expected to exhibit the largest market share from 2022 to 2027. Industrial biotechnology includes both production of bio-based products including fuels, chemicals, and plastics from renewable feedstocks as well as the application of biotechnology-based tools to traditional industrial processes known as bioprocessing.

The capacity of integrated biorefineries to produce numerous products and value streams made possible by industrial biotechnology is seen to have the potential to change the economics of industrial production. Economic advantage, high performance, and environment-friendly products are three key factors responsible for the successful market penetration of large-scale bio-based industrial products.

Energy driven: The largest segment by product in biorefinery market

Energy driven segment accounted for the largest share in the global biorefinery market, by product segment. The key factor expected to drive the growth of the segment is the shift in government policies to support the use of renewable energy across industries.

However, other factors, including increased cost of fossil fuel, rise in demand for fuel for automobiles, and specialized policy designed to encourage the use of biofuel, impact the growth and boost the use of biofuel globally.

Americas: The largest region in biorefinery market

The market in Americas accounted for the largest share in the global biorefinery market during the forecast period. The Americas is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing efforts to develop forest-based biorefineries in the region. Countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are investing significantly in new projects related to the production of biofuels and developing new technologies to produce bio-based products.

The region has witnessed a rapid growth in electricity demand in recent years, due to the growing population, increasing per capita income, and a growing number of bio-based refineries, coupled with urbanization.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $141.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $210.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Biorefinery Market

4.2 Americas: Biorefinery Market, by Type and Country, 2021

4.3 Biorefinery Market, by Region

4.4 Biorefinery Market, by Technology

4.5 Biorefinery Market, by Product

4.6 Biorefinery Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Biofuels and Bio-Based Polymers

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements and Increased Investments in Biorefinery Market

5.2.1.3 Rise in Number of Government Initiatives and Increased Need for Environmental Sustainability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Uncertain Global Economic Conditions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Depletion Rate of Fossil Fuels

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Variable and High Cost of Feedstock

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Biorefinery Providers

5.4 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Manufacturers

5.4.2 Technology Providers

5.4.3 Epc Contractors

5.4.4 Operators

5.4.5 End-Users

5.5 Market Mapping

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Technology Trends in Biorefinery Market

5.6.2 Machine Learning-Related Developments in Biorefining Processes

5.6.3 Iot-Connected Microalgae Biorefinery

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 List of Major Patents

5.7.2 Trade Analysis

5.7.3 Import Scenario

5.7.4 Export Scenario

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.8.1 Average Selling Price of Biorefinery, by Product

5.9 Tariffs, Codes, and Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Bioenergy Production Using Waste from Industrial Processing of Oranges

5.11.1.1 Problem Statement

5.11.1.2 Solution

5.11.2 Food Waste (Fw) Management Enhancing Emerging Bioeconomy in China

5.11.2.1 Problem Statement

5.11.2.2 Solution

5.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13 Buying Criteria

5.14 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2024

6 Biorefinery Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial Biotechnology

6.2.1 Extensive Use to Replace Fossil Fuels and Petroleum-Based Products to Increase Demand

6.3 Thermochemical

6.3.1 Low Time Required in Conversion Technique to Drive Demand

6.4 Physico-Chemical

6.4.1 Properties of Lignocellulosic Materials to Drive Demand

7 Biorefinery Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy Driven

7.2.1 Change in Government Policies Leading to Increased Investments in Biorefinery to Drive Demand

7.2.1.1 Biodiesel

7.2.1.2 Bioethanol

7.2.1.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuel

7.3 Material Driven

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Animal Feed and Increasing Biomaterials Usage in Industrial and Commercial Sectors to Drive Demand

7.3.1.1 Chemicals

7.3.1.2 Bio-Naphtha

7.3.1.3 Animal Feed

7.3.1.4 Others

8 Biorefinery Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 First Generation

8.2.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials to Drive Demand

8.3 Second Generation

8.3.1 Low Production Cost to Drive Demand

8.4 Third Generation

8.4.1 Rise in Demand for Algae-Based Biofuel to Drive Market

9 Biorefinery Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players

10.3 Market Evaluation Framework

10.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Three Market Players

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Pervasive Players

10.5.3 Emerging Leaders

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7 Biorefinery Market: Sme Company Footprint, by Product

10.8 Biorefinery Market: Sme Company Footprint, by Type

10.9 Biorefinery Market: Sme Company Footprint

10.10 Biorefinery Market: Sme Company Footprint

10.11 Biorefinery Market: Company Footprint, by Product

10.12 Biorefinery Market: Company Footprint, by Type

10.13 Biorefinery Market: Company Footprint, by Region

10.14 Biorefinery Market: Company Footprint

10.15 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Valero

11.1.2 Totalenergies

11.1.3 Neste

11.1.4 Renewable Energy Group

11.1.5 Vivergo Fuels

11.1.6 Borregaard As

11.1.7 Wilmar International Ltd.

11.1.8 Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

11.1.9 Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited

11.1.10 Sekab

11.1.11 Green Plains Inc.

11.1.12 Cargill, Incorporated

11.1.13 Clariant

11.1.14 Versalis S.P.A.

11.1.15 Abengoa

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 China Petrochemical Corporation

11.2.2 Red River Biorefinery

11.2.3 Sgp Bioenergy Holdings, LLC

11.2.4 Bp P.L.C.

11.2.5 Chempolis

12 Appendix

